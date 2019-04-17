The Weekend Theater In Little Rock To Stage THE SURVIVOR

The Weekend Theater will stage the drama "The Survivor" May 10-18 at the theater, 1001 W. 7th St. in Little Rock.

The drama, by Jack Eisner and Susan Nanus, takes place in the Warsaw ghetto during World War II. A group of determined teenagers organize to resist the Nazis. They begin by smuggling food into the ghetto and eventually form the nucleus of the Warsaw uprising. These heroic youth make a pact that if anyone survives, he or she will tell the story of what happened to them.

"The Survivor is a story about the recognition of injustice and the strength to fight back-a story of resilience, resistance, and rising together," said Zachery Ingersoll who directs the show. "The Warsaw ghetto and the experiences these teenagers faced so long ago serve as a warning to us today. Without resistance, injustice will continue. Without dialogue, atrocities will be normalized. Without telling and listening to stories like The Survivor, we may forget that each of us, no matter how disenfranchised, have the power to assemble and resist."

Show dates will be May 10-12 and 16-18. The Sunday matinee starts at 2:30 p.m., and all other shows start at 7:30 p.m. Tickets cost $16 for adults and $12 for students, seniors and military. To reserve online, visit centralarkansastickets.com

For more information, visit weekendtheater.org.





