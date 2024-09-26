The Royal Theatre Will Host Fifth Annual Haunted House

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Royal Theatre has announced the fifth annual haunted house coming back this October! The Royal Haunted House is at 111 South Market Street, Benton, AR.

People from all over the state of Arkansas have visited this historic and haunted theater for the screams, thrills, and tears. They loved it so much that they begged for more! Our design team has been throwing around ideas since last year's haunted house and now the time has come to put them into action. From handmade animatronics and machines to amazing props and characters, we can't believe what they have come up with this time! You will not be disappointed!

The Royal Haunted House opens October 17. Tickets are $10 and can be bought online starting October 1st at www.theroyalplayers.ticketleap.com. Walk-ups are always welcome. Operation dates are October 17th-19th, 24th-26th and 29th-Halloween; from 7pm to 9pm. Tickets will be sold online and at the box office for each night until sold out. ALL TICKETS SOLD ONLINE OR AT THE BOX OFFICE ARE FIRST COME FIRST SERVE FOR ENTRANCE! UPON ARRIVAL, PLEASE GET AT THE END OF LINE!

For more information about a sensory private tour or scheduling a special time for your organization, email Box Office at trtboxoffice@gmail.com.

