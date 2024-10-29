News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Arkansas Repertory Theatre Reveals Upcoming Free Community Events

Learn more about the events here!

By: Oct. 29, 2024
Arkansas Repertory Theatre Reveals Upcoming Free Community Events Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

The Arkansas Repertory Theatre has announced two free performance events in conjunction with their fall community programs: 

LATEST NEWS

Arkansas Repertory Theatre Reveals Upcoming Free Community Events
Review: CHAR-BOOOOOO-TERIE at The Public Theater
Submissions Close 10/31 for Nominations for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Arkansas Awards
Interview: Auzi Peoples of ROTTEN WITCHES at Rialto Community Theatre

The Breach- “A Celebration of Service”

Saturday, November 9 @ 2pm

Plus a “Veterans Business Expo” in The Rep lobbies before and after the performance

The Downtown Playmakers Project- “Homemade Holidays!”

Saturday, November 16 @ 2pm

There is no cost to attend either event, but donations to support The Rep’s community programming are appreciated. Either way, attendees are urged to make a reservation online at www.TheRep.org or by calling The Rep Box Office at (501) 378-0405.




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Next on Stage Season 5



Videos