Arkansas Repertory Theatre Reveals Upcoming Free Community Events

Learn more about the events here!
The Arkansas Repertory Theatre has announced two free performance events in conjunction with their fall community programs:
Saturday, November 9 @ 2pm
Plus a “Veterans Business Expo” in The Rep lobbies before and after the performance
Saturday, November 16 @ 2pm
There is no cost to attend either event, but donations to support The Rep’s community programming are appreciated. Either way, attendees are urged to make a reservation online at www.TheRep.org or by calling The Rep Box Office at (501) 378-0405.
Videos