Arkansas Repertory Theatre Reveals Upcoming Free Community Events

The Arkansas Repertory Theatre has announced two free performance events in conjunction with their fall community programs:

The Breach- “A Celebration of Service”

Saturday, November 9 @ 2pm

Plus a “Veterans Business Expo” in The Rep lobbies before and after the performance

The Downtown Playmakers Project- “Homemade Holidays!”

Saturday, November 16 @ 2pm

There is no cost to attend either event, but donations to support The Rep’s community programming are appreciated. Either way, attendees are urged to make a reservation online at www.TheRep.org or by calling The Rep Box Office at (501) 378-0405.

