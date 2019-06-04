A DOLL'S HOUSE PART 2 to Play at Arkansas Public Theater

A Doll's House, Part 2 will run at Arkansas Public Theatre June 14-23.

In the final scene of Ibsen's 1879 groundbreaking masterwork, Nora Helmer makes the shocking decision to leave her husband and children, and begin a life on her own. This climactic event-when Nora slams the door on everything in her life-instantly propelled world drama into the modern age.

In A Doll's House, Part 2, many years have passed since Nora's exit. Now, there's a knock on that same door. Nora has returned. But why? And what will it mean for those she left behind?

The play debuted on Broadway at the John Golden Theatre on April 27, 2017, and was nominated for eight 2017 Tony Award nominations including "Best Play."

A Doll's House, Part 2's cast features: Kate T. Williams as "Nora," Jan Riedmueller as "Anne Marie," Kris Isham as "Torvald" and Rebecca Longtin as "Emmy."

For tickets and more information about Arkansas Public Theatre's production, tap here.





Related Articles Shows View More Arkansas Stories

More Hot Stories For You