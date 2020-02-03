Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend Welcomes John Waters As Host Of The VLV Burlesque Showcase

The World Famous Viva Las Vegas Burlesque Showcase is an annual event presented by Event Promoter Tom Ingram and Burlesque Performer & Promoter Audrey DeLuxe, as part of the Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend. This year's annual burlesque showcase will be hosted by filmmaker, author and comedian John Waters at The Orleans Hotel and Casino Arena on Friday, April 10, at 8:30 p.m. Waters is best known for his films Hairspray, Pink Flamingos and Serial Mom. Tickets for the Burlesque showcase are available here.

Other Burlesque Events at VLV (require 4 day "Hi-Roller" Weekend passes): The "Miss Viva Las Vegas" Burlesque Contest is on Saturday April 11th in the Orleans Showroom. The winner represents the spirit of the Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend, and the sexy, glamorous, historic art of striptease. This is regarded as one of the top burlesque titles in the world and provides edge-of-your-seat entertainment.

Audrey DeLuxe's Burlesque Bingo: 6 Shows in the Deluxe Club: Dates and times are listed on the VLV website. It's the striptease game show where "we take it off...you win!"

The Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend, now in its 23rd year, is a four-day music festival held Thursday, April 9th- Sunday Apr 12th, at The Orleans Hotel and Casino. VLV was voted the "Best Music Festival of Las Vegas," and is the Longest Running Music Festival in Vegas, and The Largest Rockabilly Event in the World.

VLV features bands and fans from over 30 countries around the globe who come to experience Rockabilly & 50s Music, a Classic Car Show, Burlesque Events, Vintage Fashion Show, Dance Lessons and Competition, Pool Parties, Swimsuit Contests, Pin-Up Beauty Academy, Pin-Up Contest, over 120 Vendors, a Bowling event, Tattoo Lounge and more. VLV annually attracts up to 20,000 of the most eye-catching, stylish, head-turning people you will ever see in one place.

Location: The Orleans Hotel and Casino, 4500 West Tropicana Avenue, Las Vegas.





