The Composers Room to Present 12-Hour Holiday Celebration

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Composers Room Showlounge & Restaurant is inviting the community to come together this season for a 12-hour holiday celebration, including festive entertainment by Las Vegas' top performers, family-friendly activities and food and beverage specials. This event will serve as both a fundraiser and toy drive benefiting A Greater Hope, a local organization dedicated to serving foster children and families.

The event will be co-hosted by DJ Thump of Jammin' 105.7 and beloved Las Vegas entertainer Zonya de la Guardia, who will debut an original song written specifically for foster children to give them hope. Other renowned artists performing will include Skye Dee Miles, Bruce Wescott, Kelly Clinton, Clint Holmes, Monique Hester, Peter Pavone, Bobby Wilson, Matt Dorman, Stevie Dunham, Dave Magown, Nelson Terán, Vita Drew, Teddy Davis, Jr., Tracy Mitchell and more.

Innovative illusions will also be performed by The Magic of Samed, Douglas "Lefty" Leferovich and The Conjurors while talented comedians who headline Jimmy Kimmel's Comedy Club will take stage. Adding to the festive atmosphere, Santa Claus himself will make an appearance, offering families a chance to create magical holiday memories. Additional happenings include a fire truck visit and Lit St. Nick DJing outside the venue in the afternoon.

Guests are encouraged to bring new, unwrapped presents to place under the Christmas tree or make a $25 donation to A Greater Hope. Food and drink offerings will also take center stage, with a pancake special priced at just $10 during lunch from 12 to 4 p.m. and $15 during dinner from 4 p.m. to 12 a.m. For guests 21 and older, cocktail specials will be available to keep spirits warm and bright throughout the day.

EVENT DETAILS

WHEN:

Wednesday, Dec. 11

Live entertainment from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Santa visit from 12 to 4 p.m.

Lit St. Nick DJ from 12 to 6 p.m.

Fire truck visit from 2 to 6 p.m.

Holiday Karaoke from 10 p.m. to 12 a.m.

WHERE:

The Composers Room Showlounge & Restaurant

953 East Sahara Ave., E1A

Las Vegas, NV 89104

COST: Admission to this event is complimentary, but all attendees are encouraged to make a $25 donation to A Greater Hope or bring a new unwrapped toy for foster children.

Comments