Sebastian Maniscalco Extends Residency At Encore Theater At Wynn Las Vegas With 12 Additional Shows In 2024

Ahead of his return to Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas for back-to-back shows this October, the undisputed king of physical comedy and Wynn Las Vegas headliner, Sebastian Maniscalco, announced today the extension of his highly-popular show “Sebastian Maniscalco: Live from Las Vegas” with 12 shows over six new dates in 2024.

Maniscalco will take the stage over three weekends, including Jan. 13-14, 2024, March 15-16, 2024, and May 25-26, 2024 with two performances nightly at 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Tickets for these performances go on sale to the public on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023 at 10 a.m. PST.

Ticket Information

New Performance Dates: Jan. 13-14, 2024, March 15-16, 2024, and May 25-26, 2024; shows at 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. nightly

Public On-Sale: Friday, Sept. 1, 2023 at 10 a.m. PST

Price: Tickets starting at $59.50 plus applicable fees

Point of Purchase: Ticketmaster.com

Maniscalco will close out 2023 on a high note at Encore Theater with back-to-back, sold-out shows on Oct. 6-7, 2023. For tickets or more information on these performances at Wynn Las Vegas, visit WynnLasVegas.com.

Sebastian Maniscalco is the undisputed king of physical comedy, hailed by The New York Times as the "hottest comic in America." During his latest tour, he conquered New York City by selling out Madison Square Garden, Barclays Center, UBS Arena, and Prudential Center. With his two shows at Chicago's United Center, Maniscalco is now the highest-grossing comedian in the venue's three-decade history. This is just the latest in a string of record-breaking arena shows across the country that earned him the top spot on Pollstar's Top Comedy Tours list.

Maniscalco's success in comedy is only matched by his prowess on the silver screen. He's currently starring alongside a star-studded cast in the animated feature film The Super Mario Bros. Movie, portraying legendary producer Giorgio Moroder in the Neil Bogart biopic Spinning Gold, and appearing in the dramedy Somewhere in Queens with Ray Romano and Laurie Metcalf. He's also co-written and starred in About My Father, a Lionsgate production loosely based on his Italian family experience, alongside Robert De Niro in his first role as a leading man.

But Maniscalco isn't slowing down anytime soon. He's just wrapped up filming his new series, "How To Be A Bookie," co-produced by Maniscalco and legendary director, writer, and producer Chuck Lorre for MAX. The show follows a veteran bookie navigating the impending legalization of sports gambling and the evolving culture that bounces him around Los Angeles.

Maniscalco's success hasn't come overnight. Over his 20-plus-year career, he's built a loyal fan base through hard work, dedication, and one hilarious joke at a time. His six comedy specials, for Netflix, Showtime, and Comedy Central, have been hugely popular, with his newest special, "Sebastian Maniscalco: Is it Me?" filmed during his residency at the Wynn Las Vegas, premiered globally on Netflix in December 2022.

The comedian has been on a roll in recent years, with a string of movie roles, producing gigs, and arena shows that have shattered records. Notable highlights in his career include the publication of his best-selling memoir "Stay Hungry," a role in the Academy Awards' Best Picture Green Book, and a starring role alongside acting legends Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, and Joe Pesci in Martin Scorsese's Oscar-nominated film The Irishman.

"When I first started doing comedy, I never thought about doing arenas," Maniscalco said. "But over 20-plus years of hitting the pavement and taking pictures with people, I developed a very loyal fan base. A couple would come to a show, then they'd come back and bring their family or their neighbors, and it just kinda swelled. Now you have limo buses pulling up to the shows—it's just mind-boggling."

His success has earned him the praise of his peers, with Jerry Seinfeld calling him his "favorite comedian," and People dubbing him a "comedian's comedian." Maniscalco has also expanded into podcasts, teaming up with fellow comedian Pete Correale for "The Pete and Sebastian Show," where the two get together once a week to hash out the highs and lows of life. And he recently launched the hilarious new podcast "Daddy vs. Doctor" with his children's pediatrician, Dr. Scott Cohen, which finds the two talking weekly with parents from around the world and shedding light on raising a family.

"I'm able to take on projects I'm passionate about, just do really quality stuff—I'm fortunate to be in a position where I can really calculate what I'm doing and not spread myself too thin," he said. "The goal is not to be the next Denzel Washington, but to have some fun and be creative in another realm."

Maniscalco's success is a testament to his perseverance and hustle, which started when he moved to Los Angeles in 1998 and quickly became a favorite at the legendary Comedy Store. He's been a voice in "the vanguard of a live comedy revolution," according to Pollstar, and has been named Comedian of the Year by both Billboard and Pollstar. With his tireless work ethic and undeniable talent, it's safe to say that Maniscalco will continue to be a fixture in comedy and entertainment for years to come.