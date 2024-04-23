Tony Award-Winner Idina Menzel and Experience Hendrix Announced At the Smith Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Smith Center for the Performing Arts has added two more exciting shows to its 2024 lineup – Idina Menzel on July 27 and Experience Hendrix on September 27 – with tickets to both concerts going on sale Friday, April 26 at 10 a.m. at TheSmithCenter.com.

Idina Menzel is a Tony Award-winning powerhouse multihyphenate – a singer, an actress in film and on TV, a songwriter, a Broadway star and a philanthropist. She rose to fame for her role as Maureen in the popular Broadway musical Rent, and her career took off when she won a Tony for her role as Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West, in the smash musical Wicked.

Her voice can be heard as Elsa in Disney's Oscar-winning Frozen, the second-highest-grossing animated film of all time. The movie's song “Let It Go,” voiced by Menzel, quickly became an international phenomenon, winning the Oscar for Best Original Song, and Menzel performed it memorably at the awards ceremony.

Menzel's prolific recording career includes multiple cast albums and the solo albums Still I Can't Be Still, Here, I Stand and idina, the latter of which landed in the Top 30 on Billboard's Top 200 charts upon its release in 2016. Last year, Menzel released her electrifying dance project Drama Queen, showcasing her powerhouse vocals through disco-infused beats and soaring anthems.

Tickets for Idina Menzel start at $45. VIP packages are available.

Experience Hendrix evokes an era when artists treated each performance as a unique interaction with audiences. Jimi Hendrix called it his “Electric Church,” and the Experience Hendrix tour fully embraces that approach, presenting opportunities for unique collaborations between the participating artists as they perform signature songs from Hendrix's massively influential catalog.

During his short but dazzling life, Hendrix cemented his legacy as one of the greatest guitarists in rock 'n' roll history, releasing a trio of revered studio albums – Are You Experienced? (1967), Axis: Bold as Love (1967) and Electric Ladyland (1968) – and earning posthumous induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1992. “Jimi Hendrix was arguably the greatest instrumentalist in the history of rock music.,” reads the Hall's official bio. “Hendrix expanded the range and vocabulary of the electric guitar into areas no musician had ever ventured before. His boundless drive, technical ability and creative application of such effects as wah-wah and distortion forever transformed the sound of rock and roll.”

Guitarists scheduled to perform at Experience Hendrix's Smith Center tour stop include popular blues-rocker Kenny Wayne Shepherd; Ozzy Osbourne's longtime guitarist Zakk Wylde; jazz-rock Grammy winner Eric Johnson; blues legend Taj Mahal; Noah Hunt; Chuck Campbell and Calvin Cooke of The Slide Brothers; Stanley Jordan; Mato Nanji of Indigenous; Dylan Triplett; Ayron Jones; and Henri Brown. Artists are subject to change.

Tickets for Experience Hendrix start at $50.

Tickets and More Information

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit TheSmithCenter.com or call 702-749-2000. Box Office phone hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Please note that The Smith Center Box Office is open two hours prior to each performance.