Nate Jackson Set To Bring SUPER FUNNY WORLD TOUR To Virgin Hotels Las Vegas This July

Beloved comedian, actor, writer, and digital creator, Nate Jackson, will make his one-night-only debut at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas over NBA Summer League Weekend.

Known as the “Junkyard Dog” on NBC's #1 comedy series, The Young Rock, and known for selling out comedy clubs and theatres across the U.S., Jackson will present his “Super Funny World Tour” at the venue on Saturday, July 13, 2024. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, April 26, 2024, at 10 a.m. PT on AXS.com.

Jackson has exploded as one of the fastest-growing comedians through his viral content and remarkable engagement on platforms such as TikTok, amassing over three million followers and more than 500 million views globally. Now in his third season as the “Junkyard Dog” (also known as “JYD” and “Sylvester Ritter") with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson on The Young Rock, Jackson has solidified himself as a comedy powerhouse. Jackson recently booked a role in the upcoming feature Good Fortune directed by Aziz Ansari, and has previously appeared and produced on MTV's Nick Cannon Presents Wild'N Out, SPIRITED on Apple+, Curb Your Enthusiasm on HBO, All Def Comedy on HBO, and Kevin Hart's Hart of the City on Comedy Central, and he has been named to TimeOut LA's “Top 10 Comedians to Watch” list, as well as performed at the Just For Laughs Comedy Festival shooting The Surrounded show for Meta and Kevin Hart's LOL Live in Montreal, and written for comedy superstars like Leslie Jones. In addition to touring, Jackson can be heard on his podcast, The Nate Jackson Radio Show, or as a regular guest on Corey Holcomb's 5150 podcast.

The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas is proud to offer an expansive VIP service including open bar packages, private expedited entry, dedicated hosts, merchandise delivery, custom swag, and access to luxury suites and VIP lounges to its guests for an unparalleled live entertainment experience. To learn more about the venue's VIP service or to book, please email TheTheaterVIP@aegpresents.com.

For more information on this show or news from The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, visit virginhotelslv.com. Virgin Hotels Las Vegas proudly offers complimentary self-parking.

About Nate Jackson

