Feature: Sarah Hester Ross to Premier New Comedy Special at Notoriety on April 25

Sarah Hester Ross's debut comedy special, Don’t Mess With A Redhead, produced by Comedy Dynamics, will be presented at Notoriety on April 25.

The musical comedian's new comedy special had its digital premiere on April 23, but the upcoming red-carpet event will introduce Sarah to a wider audience. During the private invite private screening, she will also debut her new music video, STD. Her special is now on Apple TV and YouTube and will be on Amazon Prime.

“It's a nice little full circle moment because Notoriety, the venue where I am holding the premiere, is where I performed my residency two years ago, which was the beginning of the creation of this comedy special,” says Sarah.

Sarah is a TikTok-famous woman who sings about “not wanting babies” and is leading the "stop giving men microphones" movement. She is a multi-talented comedian and musician with 2.4 million followers on TikTok and over 260,000 on Instagram. She is best known for her "Florida Man Friday" videos with a goal to become the "next Bette Midler." Along with being an entertainer and social media star, she has been featured on America’s Got Talent and The Doctor Demento Show.

With her distinctive fusion of music and comedy, Sarah acknowledges that her style may not appeal to everyone. However, she skillfully uses music as a tool to address serious issues, making them more palatable for the audience. Her upcoming special delves into difficult topics like women’s rights in an entertaining and thought-provoking way.

Sarah has come a long way since her beginnings in Tampa, Florida. Her journey in the entertainment industry started at the tender age of 11 when she became a Busch Gardens show member. Her talent shone through when she performed at a piano bar in Orlando, where she effortlessly played top 40 songs upon request. This led her to Las Vegas, where she began her career in the piano bar circuit. The pandemic may have forced her to take her musical comedy online, but it also catapulted her to fame. Her online performances became a sensation, earning her a massive following. This success paved the way for a three-month residency in Las Vegas post-pandemic, where she honed her show and eventually embarked on a tour to promote her act.

After the premiere, she is planning her next steps.​

“I mostly did a tour of comedy clubs, and they're great. They worked very well with me, but I know that I belong in theaters and smaller music venues because of the technology and music equipment I use in my live show. I do have a few shows coming up. I'm going to be at Brea Improv on May 2, and then I'm going to be at Mic Drop Comedy in San Diego on May 26.”

Comedy Dynamics is the largest independent comedy production and distribution company. It has released comedy specials from some of the biggest names in comedy, such as Tom Segura, Jim Gaffigan, Ali Wong, Gary Gulman, and Laurie Killmartin.

For more info, visit sarahhesterross.com, and follow on YouTube, Instagram and TikTok @ sarahhesterross, on Apple Music and Spotify.

Lead photo by Eliot Xavier