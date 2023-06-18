Photos: Owen Wilson Visits THE BEATLES LOVE at The Mirage Hotel & Casino

The Beatles LOVE is a thrilling and whimsical tribute to one of the most influential rock bands of all time.

By: Jun. 18, 2023

After attending the Las Vegas Golden Knights’ exciting Stanley Cup win, “Loki” star Owen Wilson caught a performance of The Beatles™ LOVE™ by Cirque du Soleil®  at The Mirage Hotel & Casino. After enjoying the upbeat journey through The Beatles’ extensive music catalog, the renowned actor headed backstage to greet the cast and pose for a few photos.

Check out the photos below!

The Beatles LOVE is a thrilling and whimsical tribute to one of the most influential rock bands of all time. The world-renowned production features 70 artists performing high-octane trampoline stunts, breathtaking acrobatics and energetic choreography on a 360-degree stage, set to its GRAMMY Award-winning soundtrack.

About Cirque du Soleil

Cirque du Soleil has redefined how the world views the circus; from small town talent to a household name. Based in Montreal (Qc), the Canadian organization went on to become a global leader in live entertainment with the creation of world-class immersive and iconic experiences, across 6 continents. Cirque du Soleil connects with audiences by being genuine, human and inclusive. Privileged to work with artists from 90 countries to bring their creativity to life on stages around the world, the company aims to make a positive impact on people, communities and the planet with its most important tools: creativity and art. Over the years, more than 215 million people have been inspired, in over 70 different countries. For more information, visit cirquedusoleil.com.

Photo Credit: Cirque Du Soliel

Owen Wilson and The Beatles Love Cast

Owen Wilson and The Beatles Love Cast




Recommended For You