Photos: Owen Wilson Visits THE BEATLES LOVE at The Mirage Hotel & Casino

After attending the Las Vegas Golden Knights’ exciting Stanley Cup win, “Loki” star Owen Wilson caught a performance of The Beatles™ LOVE™ by Cirque du Soleil® at The Mirage Hotel & Casino. After enjoying the upbeat journey through The Beatles’ extensive music catalog, the renowned actor headed backstage to greet the cast and pose for a few photos.

The Beatles LOVE is a thrilling and whimsical tribute to one of the most influential rock bands of all time. The world-renowned production features 70 artists performing high-octane trampoline stunts, breathtaking acrobatics and energetic choreography on a 360-degree stage, set to its GRAMMY Award-winning soundtrack.

