Photos: Cirque du Soleil Celebrates 30 Years at LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL's 10th Anniversary Festival

Artists, technicians, and staff from Cirque du Soleil’s resident shows across the Las Vegas Strip came together to take over the Downtown Stage.

By: Sep. 24, 2023

World-renowned entertainment group Cirque du Soleil returned to Life is Beautiful for another sensational appearance at Las Vegas’ favorite festival on Friday, Sept. 22. Festivalgoers were awestruck by a specially crafted performance celebrating Life is Beautiful’s 10th anniversary and paying homage to 30 years of Cirque du Soleil in Las Vegas.

Check out photos from the performance below!

Artists, technicians and staff from Cirque du Soleil’s resident shows across the Las Vegas Strip came together to take over the Downtown Stage for a show-stopping spectacle.  Acrobats, aerialists and dancers delighted the crowd with an inspiring performance that included Imagine Dragons’ hit “On Top of the World,” paying tribute to Life is Beautiful’s inaugural festival in 2013 when artists from Mystère performed alongside Imagine Dragons.

Since the first collaboration between the two Las Vegas entertainment icons 10 years ago, Cirque du Soleil has attended each iteration of Vegas’ premier music and arts festival, bringing its signature mind-bending acrobatics to Downtown Las Vegas and performing with top names in music including WALK THE MOON, Foster the People and Imagine Dragons.

This year, Cirque du Soleil is celebrating significant milestone anniversaries for three of its Las Vegas resident productions: Michael Jackson ONE™ at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino marked 10 years in June, “O™” at Bellagio Resort & Casino celebrates 25 years of aquatic brilliance in October and Mystère™ at Treasure Island Hotel & Casino, the show that started it all, will commemorate 30 years in December.

About Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group

Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group is a world leader in live entertainment. In addition to producing world-renowned circus arts shows, the Company brings its creative approach to a large variety of entertainment forms, such as multimedia productions, immersive experiences, and special events. Going beyond its various creations, Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group aims to positively impact people, communities and the planet with its most important tools: creativity and art. Since its creation in 1984, more than 378 million people have been inspired on 6 continents and 86 countries. The Canadian company now employs more than 4000 employees, including 1200 artists from 80 different nationalities.

