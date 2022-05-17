Park West Gallery Announces May Artist Showcase With World-Renowned Artist And Pop Culture Historian Leslie Lew

Park West Fine Art Museum & Gallery will welcome world-acclaimed artist and pop culture historian Leslie Lew to the famed Las Vegas Strip, for a free exhibition and fan event. Held Saturday, May 28 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., fans will have the opportunity to view Lew's one-of-a-kind work, while she hosts a live painting, meet and greet and Q&A.



Born in New York City in 1953, Leslie Lew grew up in the suburbs of New Jersey and Chicago. Her father was a well-known advertising executive and her subject matter was influenced by the commercial ads and products that surrounded her. Her underlying theme deals with childhood memories, growing up in America. She examines American culture and how it reflects on our tastes historically - good and bad.



Park West Fine Art Museum & Gallery recently expanded its footprint on the famed Las Vegas Strip, with two new locations at The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace Las Vegas. The world's largest art dealer, Park West Fine Art Museum & Gallery showcases hundreds of timeless works from iconic artists ranging from Picasso to Las Vegas' own Michael Godard.



Park West Gallery has two locations at The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace on the famed Las Vegas Strip. Current hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Sunday. For more information, please visit ParkWestVegas.com or call 702-630-1037.





Lew received her B.F.A. and M.F.A. from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago. This is where her idea of "sculpted oils" first developed, manifested through her supermarket paintings. Inspired by her father's work in advertising, the product labels and aisles in the supermarkets were a wealth of inspiration for the artist. Pop-culture items like food packaging and comic books became the foundation of Lew's subject matter. Using icons like Wonder Woman or Dick and Jane, Lew reaches back through the pendulum of American culture, wringing out childlike moments that many have too-soon forgotten.



Her work has been exhibited in galleries and museums in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, and Sofia, Bulgaria. She recently has been included in the book "The Martin Z. Margulies Collection," published by DAP, outlining Marty Margulies' extensive 20th and 21st century art collection.



