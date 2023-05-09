Open-Door Playhouse to Debut HOW WE HEAL This Month

Open-Door Playhouse will present How We Heal in podcast format beginning Wednesday, May 24, 2023.

In the short play How We Heal, Andrea is a 30-something woman who uses a chakra yoga meditation to tell the story of her past and how she's turned experiences of abuse over in her mind to heal. She addresses her parents and ex-boyfriends from childhood through young adulthood on her journey to realizing she was always okay, exactly as she was.

Rachel Berney Needleman directs a cast that includes Monique Gonsalves, Camilla Ameen, David Purdham and Peter Bonoff.

Amanda ReCupido is the playwright. A graduate of Illinois Wesleyan University, she is the author of a musical parody, Sex and the Windy City. She is a member of the Steppenwolf Theatre Associates Board.

Founded by playwright and filmmaker Bernadette Armstrong, Open-Door Playhouse is a Theater Podcast- like the radio dramas of the 1940s and 1950s. The Playhouse launched on September 15, 2020. At the time, Open-Door Playhouse provided Playwrights, Actors and Directors a creative outlet during the shutdown. Since its inception. Open-Door Playhouse has presented Short and One-Act plays from Playwrights across the country and internationally.

Plays are produced by Bernadette Armstrong, Sound Engineer is David Peters, sound effects are provided by Audio Jungle, and music from Karaoke Version. All plays are recorded at The Oak House Studio in Altadena, CA.

There's no paywall at the Open-Door Playhouse site, so you could listen to everything for free. Open-Door Playhouse is a 501c3 non-profit organization, and if you would like to support performances of works by new and emerging playwrights, your donation will be gratefully accepted. Your tax-deductible donations help keep our plays on the Podcast Stage. We strive to bring our listeners thoughtful and surprising one-act plays and ten-minute shorts that showcase insightful and new perspectives of the world we share with others. To listen or to donate (or both), go to Click Here