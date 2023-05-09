Open-Door Playhouse to Debut HOW WE HEAL This Month

Rachel Berney Needleman directs a cast that includes Monique Gonsalves, Camilla Ameen, David Purdham and Peter Bonoff.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

POPULAR

U2 Adds Additional Dates to Las Vegas Residency Photo 1 U2 Adds Additional Dates to Las Vegas Residency
U2 Add Fives New Dates to Las Vegas Residency Photo 2 U2 Add Fives New Dates to Las Vegas Residency
Jonas Brothers to Embark on Arena Tour Following Broadway Engagement Photo 3 Jonas Brothers to Embark on Arena Tour Following Broadway Engagement
Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox To Bring LIFE IN THE PAST LANE Tour To The Theater At V Photo 4 Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox To Bring LIFE IN THE PAST LANE Tour To The Theater At Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, November 2023

Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox To Bring LIFE IN THE PAST LANE Tour To The Theater At Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, November 2023

Open-Door Playhouse will present How We Heal in podcast format beginning Wednesday, May 24, 2023.

In the short play How We Heal, Andrea is a 30-something woman who uses a chakra yoga meditation to tell the story of her past and how she's turned experiences of abuse over in her mind to heal. She addresses her parents and ex-boyfriends from childhood through young adulthood on her journey to realizing she was always okay, exactly as she was.

Rachel Berney Needleman directs a cast that includes Monique Gonsalves, Camilla Ameen, David Purdham and Peter Bonoff.

Amanda ReCupido is the playwright. A graduate of Illinois Wesleyan University, she is the author of a musical parody, Sex and the Windy City. She is a member of the Steppenwolf Theatre Associates Board.

Founded by playwright and filmmaker Bernadette Armstrong, Open-Door Playhouse is a Theater Podcast- like the radio dramas of the 1940s and 1950s. The Playhouse launched on September 15, 2020. At the time, Open-Door Playhouse provided Playwrights, Actors and Directors a creative outlet during the shutdown. Since its inception. Open-Door Playhouse has presented Short and One-Act plays from Playwrights across the country and internationally.

Plays are produced by Bernadette Armstrong, Sound Engineer is David Peters, sound effects are provided by Audio Jungle, and music from Karaoke Version. All plays are recorded at The Oak House Studio in Altadena, CA.

There's no paywall at the Open-Door Playhouse site, so you could listen to everything for free. Open-Door Playhouse is a 501c3 non-profit organization, and if you would like to support performances of works by new and emerging playwrights, your donation will be gratefully accepted. Your tax-deductible donations help keep our plays on the Podcast Stage. We strive to bring our listeners thoughtful and surprising one-act plays and ten-minute shorts that showcase insightful and new perspectives of the world we share with others. To listen or to donate (or both), go to Click Here




RELATED STORIES - Las Vegas

Comedian Tim Dillon Announces Debut At Encore Theater At Wynn Las Vegas, July 22 Photo
Comedian Tim Dillon Announces Debut At Encore Theater At Wynn Las Vegas, July 22

Stand-up comedian, actor, and writer, Tim Dillon, announces his debut at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas with an exclusive performance of “Tim Dillon: Live.” Guests can catch Dillon's performance Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 8 p.m.

Las Vegas to Celebrate Liberace With Charity Benefit Hosted By Perez Hilton Photo
Las Vegas to Celebrate Liberace With Charity Benefit Hosted By Perez Hilton

The Liberace Foundation for the Performing and Creative Arts will host a celebration of Liberace's contributions to Las Vegas, the arts community, and pop culture with a charity benefit on May 17th, 2023.

U.S. National Music Council To Honor Ray And Vivian Chew At 39th Annual American Eagle Awa Photo
U.S. National Music Council To Honor Ray And Vivian Chew At 39th Annual American Eagle Awards In Las Vegas

The National Music Council of the United States will honor music visionaries Ray Chew and Vivian Scott Chew at the organization's 39th annual American Eagle Awards on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at the American Federation of Musicians Convention in Las Vegas.

Limited Seats Available To Public For Night Of Comedy With Jimmy Kimmel and Friends Photo
Limited Seats Available To Public For Night Of Comedy With Jimmy Kimmel and Friends

​​​​​​​Jimmy Kimmel and friends, A-list comedians Sarah Silverman, Jeff Ross and Nick Kroll, with a special appearance by famed YouTuber Mark Rober, will headline  “It's No Joke” – an intimate night of comedy, food and drink in support of critical Project ALS research.


More Hot Stories For You

Comedian Tim Dillon Announces Debut At Encore Theater At Wynn Las Vegas, July 22Comedian Tim Dillon Announces Debut At Encore Theater At Wynn Las Vegas, July 22
Las Vegas to Celebrate Liberace With Charity Benefit Hosted By Perez HiltonLas Vegas to Celebrate Liberace With Charity Benefit Hosted By Perez Hilton
U.S. National Music Council To Honor Ray And Vivian Chew At 39th Annual American Eagle Awards In Las VegasU.S. National Music Council To Honor Ray And Vivian Chew At 39th Annual American Eagle Awards In Las Vegas
Limited Seats Available To Public For Night Of Comedy With Jimmy Kimmel and FriendsLimited Seats Available To Public For Night Of Comedy With Jimmy Kimmel and Friends

Videos

Video: Kwofe Coleman Explains What's in Store for the MUNY's Epic 105th Season Video Video: Kwofe Coleman Explains What's in Store for the MUNY's Epic 105th Season
The Kid Critics Get Enchanted by BAD CINDERELLA Video
The Kid Critics Get Enchanted by BAD CINDERELLA
Original LITTLE MERMAID Star Jodi Benson Praises Halle Bailey Video
Original LITTLE MERMAID Star Jodi Benson Praises Halle Bailey
Patrick Pacheco Opens Up About Putting Pen to Paper with Chita Rivera Video
Patrick Pacheco Opens Up About Putting Pen to Paper with Chita Rivera
View all Videos

Las Vegas SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Alain Nu, The Man Who Knows
Notoriety (1/19-7/01)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Spongebob Musical
Seedling Theatre Company (7/14-7/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Don Barnhart - Unapologetically Funny!
Delirious Comedy Club (10/27-12/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# All Motown
Modern Showroom Alexis Park Resort Hotel (3/03-12/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dress Blues
Open-Door Playhouse (4/12-5/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# How We Heal
Open-Door Playhouse (5/24-6/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Woman on the 97th Floor
Open-Door Playhouse (4/26-5/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Falling Star at Buzzard's Roost
Open-Door Playhouse (6/13-7/13)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU