Next Oscar's Dinner Series THERE IS NOTHING LIKE A DAME Set For This Month

Former Las Vegas Mayor and mob attorney, Oscar B. Goodman will hold his next Oscar's Dinner Series, "There is Nothing Like a Dame," at Oscar's Steakhouse at the Plaza Hotel & Casino on Wednesday, Oct. 19, with cocktails in the lounge at 6 p.m. and dinner at 7 p.m. in the restaurant's newly renovated dining room inside the Plaza's iconic glass dome overlooking the lights of Fremont Street.

Goodman commenting on the female focused dinner topic said, "with apologies to Rodgers and Hammerstein, creators of South Pacific, for using their song title, this dinner will give guests the inside scoop of Tony Spilotro's and Frank Rosenthal's wives as portrayed in the movie Casino as well as my female clients including: Sante Kimes - an accused multiple killer and 'slave owner;' Rosalie Maxwell - a beautiful Caesars Palace cocktail goddess accused of conspiring to murder a casino executive's wife; Sally Conforte - wife of the owner of the Mustang Ranch and madam of the brothel (who also gave me a cold); and Liz Chagra - Jimmy Chagra's wife who was accused of conspiring with Woody Harrelson's father to assassinate a federal judge. And I will reminisce about prosecutors I encountered, like an assistant U.S. Attorney who urged that I be placed in jail and an assistant district attorney who wanted to end the 'mafia' in a Philadelphia mob murder trial. Just to name a few..."

The Oct. 19th dinner will offer a three-course plated meal paired with red and white wines as well as the signature Oscar Goodman Martini. The dinner menu, created by acclaimed Executive Chef Ben Jenkins, includes a choice of a roasted cauliflower soup with vadouvan curry, golden raisin, and a brioche crouton or a reboot of the Oscar's Chopped Salad with Tuscan kale, candied pecan, and Point Reyes blue cheese for the first course followed by either Sally's Prime New York Strip served with trumpet royale and sauce 'au poivre' or Chilean Seabass with miso glaze and tamari dashi. The dinner concludes with a decadent desert sampler.

Only-in-Vegas dinner events, the Oscar's Dinner Series is held throughout the year and brings historic Vegas to life through the tales of former city of Las Vegas Mayor and mob attorney, Oscar B. Goodman.

Guests can book tables for parties of two people ($300), four ($600) and six ($900). Prices do not include fees, taxes, or gratuity. Tickets are now on sale at plazahotelcasino.com/dinner-series.