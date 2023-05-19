New Arts District Mural Park Opens Saturday

The grand opening is on May 20, 2023, from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Flash Sale: Shop 15% Off Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 1 Flash Sale: Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
Feature: Puttin' On The Glitz Benefit Concert Kicks Off Liberace Legacy Week Photo 2 Feature: Puttin' On The Glitz Benefit Concert Kicks Off Liberace Legacy Week
Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco Announces 2023 Summer Tour Photo 3 Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco Announces 2023 Summer Tour
Feature: Nevada Shakespeare Festival Returns with The Tempest Photo 4 Feature: Nevada Shakespeare Festival Returns with The Tempest

Feature: Nevada Shakespeare Festival Returns with The Tempest

First Friday Foundation and The English Hotel open a new Arts District Mural Park on May 20, 2023, from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. (or sunset).

The park is located across from the English Hotel on S First St. and Coolidge Ave.

A DJ and a food truck will be present for the grand opening.

MURAL PARK ARTISTS:

FIRST FRIDAY SUMMER RESIDENCY:

The summer residency program opens June 1st and is located at 1025 S First St., Suite 170. The residency will start with two artists. This program allows an established artist and an emerging artist the opportunity to share a creative workspace and learn how to work from a gallery space. Each artist will create a show of his/her work for each First Friday through September. The gallery will be open daily beginning June 1st.

ABOUT FIRST FRIDAY FOUNDATION

First Friday Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting and advancing local arts and culture in Las Vegas. We also believe in collaborating with other organizations to help raise awareness in the arts and linking these partnerships to benefit local artists and community members. First Friday Foundation produces the monthly event known as First Friday Las Vegas, which has been a mainstay of arts and culture in Las Vegas since 2002 and has become the leader for family-friendly activities, art, cultural enrichment, educational efforts, imagination, community and more; activities are mostly low cost or free of cost, for every age. While the First Friday Foundation is best known for its monthly event, it is also beginning to be known for its additional community programs that support local artists, small business, and nonprofits throughout the year. For more information on the First Friday Foundation, please visit Facebook page, Instagram or follow on Twitter or visit ffflv.org



RELATED STORIES - Las Vegas

Three Square Food Bank To Ensure Summer Meals For CCSD Students In Need With “Meet U Photo
Three Square Food Bank To Ensure Summer Meals For CCSD Students In Need With “Meet Up And Eat Up” Program

In addition to providing food to children who rely on free and reduced-price lunch during the regular school year, Three Square Food Bank and its community partners will supply meals during the summer through its “Meet Up and Eat Up” program. From Tuesday, May 23 through Friday, Aug. 4, the program will supply free, nutritious summer meals to children in need and encompasses the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP).

Garth Brooks Announces 2024 Dates for New Las Vegas Residency Photo
Garth Brooks Announces 2024 Dates for New Las Vegas Residency

Garth Brooks/Plus ONE will give fans the opportunity to see Garth up close and personal on The Colosseum stage. No two shows will be the same, with varying band members and the occasional special guest, fans are promised a once in a lifetime performance each and every night. Whether it be one fiddle player, percussion and background vocals.

Troy Heards Comedy DISMAYLAND Premieres Next Week Photo
Troy Heard's Comedy DISMAYLAND Premieres Next Week

Dismayland: Tales from the Park consists of ten short plays slyly subverting the myths of the Happiest Place on Earth. Subjects range from the Rope Drop to Losing Your Knowledge, with a side trip to Bounders in Love and what really happens in the notorious final scene of that amphibian’s Wild Ride. We’re willing to face the Wrath of Walt to tell the Twisted Truth of the Mouse!

Feature: Nevada Shakespeare Festival Returns with The Tempest Photo
Feature: Nevada Shakespeare Festival Returns with The Tempest

Celebrate Shakespeare in the springtime with the return of the Nevada Shakespeare Festival. In collaboration with The city of Henderson, the Bard comes to the Las Vegas Valley with Shakespeare in the Park and their mainstage production of The Tempest at the Water Street Plaza Amphitheater May 18-20 and May 25-27.


More Hot Stories For You

New Arts District Mural Park Opens SaturdayNew Arts District Mural Park Opens Saturday
Troy Heard's Comedy DISMAYLAND Premieres Next WeekTroy Heard's Comedy DISMAYLAND Premieres Next Week
Ali Wong Will Perform Additional Shows at Encore Theater at Wynn Las VegasAli Wong Will Perform Additional Shows at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas
Daughtry Will Return to M Resort Spa Casino in AugustDaughtry Will Return to M Resort Spa Casino in August

Videos

Video: Tony Nominee Sara Bareilles Is Having a Moment (Out of the Woods) Video Video: Tony Nominee Sara Bareilles Is Having a Moment (Out of the Woods)
Watch THE LITTLE MERMAID Cast in the Recording Studio Video
Watch THE LITTLE MERMAID Cast in the Recording Studio
Watch KIMBERLY AKIMBO's NPR Tiny Desk Concert Video
Watch KIMBERLY AKIMBO's NPR Tiny Desk Concert
Interview: Bernadette Peters Talks 'Irreverent' New Series HIGH DESERT Video
Interview: Bernadette Peters Talks 'Irreverent' New Series HIGH DESERT
View all Videos

Las Vegas SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Alain Nu, The Man Who Knows
Notoriety (1/19-7/01)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Falling Star at Buzzard's Roost
Open-Door Playhouse (6/13-7/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# All Motown
Modern Showroom Alexis Park Resort Hotel (3/03-12/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Woman on the 97th Floor
Open-Door Playhouse (4/26-5/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Don Barnhart - Unapologetically Funny!
Delirious Comedy Club (10/27-12/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# How We Heal
Open-Door Playhouse (5/24-6/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Spongebob Musical
Seedling Theatre Company (7/14-7/22)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You