Nevada Ballet Theatre Announces 41st ANNUAL BLACK & WHITE BALL

Nevada Ballet Theatre has announced that internationally recognized superstar Debbie Gibson will be honored as its 2025 “Woman of the Year” for the 41st Annual Black & White Ball. In a career spanning nearly four decades,

Gibson will be celebrated for her numerous achievements in music, theater, and philanthropy on Saturday, March 29 at Encore at Wynn Las Vegas. This star-studded affair is NBT's largest annual fundraiser and one of the city's most beloved charitable and society events.

Boasting an important history of honoring female trailblazers beginning with Elaine Wynn in 1985, Gibson now joins an impressive list of internationally-recognized female entertainers who have been celebrated by NBT for their artistic achievements, philanthropic contributions and connection to Las Vegas including Debbie Reynolds, Chita Rivera, Celine Dion, Rita Rudner, Paula Abdul, Marie Osmond, Priscilla Presley, Mitzi Gaynor, Debbie Allen, Olivia Newton-John, Giada De Laurentiis, Rita Moreno, Shania Twain, and most recently, Carrie Ann Inaba.

“Debbie Gibson's contributions to the entertainment sphere are immense and her generous spirit has impacted countless charities,” said NBT President & CEO, Beth Barbre. “We look forward to a spectacular evening honoring her life and career as we share our mission of changing lives through dance.”

“I am incredibly honoured to be celebrated by Nevada Ballet Theatre which shares my vision of empowering underserved youth in the arts.” said Debbie Gibson. “I'm grateful to stand among those who have shared this honor and to contribute to its legacy. As a Las Vegas local, I look forward to celebrating the transformative power of the arts and to give back to my community.”

Gibson rose to fame in the late 1980's as a teenage pop sensation, becoming the youngest artist to write, produce, and perform a number one hit on the Billboard Hot 100 with her song “Foolish Beat.” Her debut album, Out of the Blue (1987), generated several international hits, including “Only in My Dreams” and “Shake Your Love,” earning her platinum status and catapulting her into global fame. Her sophomore album Electric Youth (1989) went to #1 as did her single “Lost In Your Eyes”. Over the years, Gibson has sold over 16 million albums worldwide and earned countless awards.

In addition to her pop music triumphs, Gibson has starred in theater productions such as Les Misérables, Grease, Funny Girl, and Cabaret on both Broadway and the West End. Beyond the spotlight, she dedicates her time to mentoring young performers, being an active advocate for the LGBTQ+ community and to many charitable causes in education, wellness, support for individuals living with Lyme disease and various dog rescues.

Proceeds from The Black & White Ball support all areas of NBT including its Professional Company and main stage productions at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts; its affiliated dance institution, the School of Nevada Ballet Theatre; and its successful Community Education Department that provides over 20,000 students a year with free in-school dance classes, scholarship opportunities, and access to essential arts education programs.

For information regarding table sales and tickets, please visit www.nevadaballet.org or contact NBT's events office at 702.243.2623 ext. 258.

ABOUT Debbie Gibson

Debbie Gibson, a true pop phenomenon, burst onto the scene at just 16, etching her name in history with the Billboard Hot 100 chart-topper “Foolish Beat.” She became the youngest artist to write, produce, and perform a number one hit—she is STILL the youngest female, a record that has remained unbroken for over 30 years. Her unparalleled talent has translated into over 16 million album sales and a prolific theatrical career spanning 17 musicals, from Broadway's Les Misérables to the West End's Grease.

In 2019, Gibson graced the stage alongside New Kids on The Block on The Mixtape Arena Tour. The following year, her single “Girls Night Out” soared to number four on the U.S. Billboard and U.K. Music Week charts. And 2021 marked the release of her first pop album in two decades, “The Body Remembers,” climbing to an impressive number two on the Apple Pop Sales Chart. Her music video for “Love Don't Care” has over a million views on YouTube. In 2022, Gibson embarked on a solo U.S. tour for “The Body Remembers” and commemorated the 35th anniversary of her debut album “Out of the Blue” with sold-out shows in NYC. She also delighted fans with her first full-length holiday album, “Winterlicious.”

Keeping the excitement alive, she recently revealed a book deal with Gallery for her forthcoming motivational memoir. No stranger to starring in television movies for Hallmark, Gibson can proudly add executive producer to one of the first LGBTQ+ inclusive movies on the network entitled “Notes of Autumn.” This year, she has been celebrating the 35th Anniversary of her No. 1 hit “Lost In Your Eyes” and No. 1 album “Electric Youth” with a brand new “Electric Youth” Newstalgia Remix by Tracy Young and special anniversary concerts around the world. Gibson's annual “Winterlicious” holiday tradition returns in December with residencies in Los Angeles and New York and two additional shows this year in Florida. Then get ready for a night of romance and timeless hits in 2025 because Gibson is bringing her “Love Songs” tour to select cities in North America. For more information on tour dates and tickets visit www.DebbieGibsonOfficial.com.

