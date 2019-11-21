Life Is Beautiful Announces 2020 Festival Dates

Today, Life Is Beautiful announces its highly anticipated return to Downtown Las Vegas - Friday, Sept. 18 through Sunday, Sept. 20 - for the 2020 edition of Las Vegas' premier music, arts, culinary and comedy festival. For the eighth year in a row, Life Is Beautiful will take over 18 city blocks of the urban streets of Downtown Las Vegas for three nights of unparalleled talent, world-renowned culinary offerings, experiential artists and more.

"It's a good day when you get to announce the return of Life Is Beautiful," said CEO of Life Is Beautiful, Justin Weniger. "Each year, we look forward to aiding the positive transformation of our community and infusing art and culture into the vibrant walls of Downtown Las Vegas. We are very excited to be back again for the 2020 edition of the festival and already have some great things in store."

Ahead of Life Is Beautiful 2020, festivalgoers will have the chance to win two VIP festival tickets when they RSVP, here. In addition, those who RSVP will be the first to receive Life Is Beautiful on-sale updates, lineup details and exclusive festival information.

In 2019, over 170,000 festival attendees were treated to a weekend full of experiences driven by community transformation and individual empowerment; including, world class artists, celebrated chefs, interactive art installations, comedy and more. Artists such as Toto, Chance The Rapper, Billie Eilish, Rae Sremmurd, Vampire Weekend and more put on performances of a lifetime across four vibrant stages, with an unforgettable closing performance at the Downtown Stage by world-renowned artist Post Malone. Fans danced along to Malone's latest album hits such as "Hollywood's Bleeding" and "Saint-Tropez" and longtime fan favorites, "Candy Paint," "Rockstar," "Congratulations" and more.

Stay up-to-date on all Life Is Beautiful 2020 festival announcements and RSVP today, here and visit the website, here. In addition, follow along on social on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.





Related Articles Shows View More Las Vegas Stories