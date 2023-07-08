Las Vegas Resident Hits Massive $10.5M Jackpot Playing IGT's Megabucks Slot Machine at Boyd's Cannery Casino

After putting just $40 into a slot machine, a Las Vegas resident made his first trip to Boyd Gaming's Cannery Casino & Hotel a visit he'll never forget, as he hit a jackpot of nearly $10.5 million while playing an IGT Megabucks machine on Friday, July 7.

Jesus, who typically plays at Boyd's Orleans and Gold Coast properties, decided to try out the Cannery in North Las Vegas early Friday morning. Jesus lined up the three Megabucks symbols at 5:28 a.m. to capture a jackpot of $10,488,726.

Not surprisingly, Jesus said he was very excited to win the life-changing jackpot, and said he planned to buy his mother a house with the windfall.

IGT's Megabucks slots game is famous for paying the casino industry's largest slots jackpots. In Nevada, the game's jackpot meter re-sets at $10 million, the largest base progressive amount of any slots game in the U.S. This jackpot amount then grows as more people throughout the State play the game. IGT introduced the Megabucks slots game in 1987 and has created more than 145 versions of the game that extend both the video slots and mechanical reels genres. The largest Megabucks jackpot of all time was won in 2003 when a very lucky player won more than $39 million on the slots game.

