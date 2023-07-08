Las Vegas Resident Hits Massive $10.5M Jackpot Playing IGT's Megabucks Slot Machine at Boyd's Cannery Casino

IGT's Megabucks slots game is famous for paying the casino industry's largest slots jackpots.

Jul. 08, 2023

After putting just $40 into a slot machine, a Las Vegas resident made his first trip to Boyd Gaming's Cannery Casino & Hotel a visit he'll never forget, as he hit a jackpot of nearly $10.5 million while playing an IGT Megabucks machine on Friday, July 7.

Jesus, who typically plays at Boyd's Orleans and Gold Coast properties, decided to try out the Cannery in North Las Vegas early Friday morning. Jesus lined up the three Megabucks symbols at 5:28 a.m. to capture a jackpot of $10,488,726.

Not surprisingly, Jesus said he was very excited to win the life-changing jackpot, and said he planned to buy his mother a house with the windfall.

IGT's Megabucks slots game is famous for paying the casino industry's largest slots jackpots. In Nevada, the game's jackpot meter re-sets at $10 million, the largest base progressive amount of any slots game in the U.S. This jackpot amount then grows as more people throughout the State play the game. IGT introduced the Megabucks slots game in 1987 and has created more than 145 versions of the game that extend both the video slots and mechanical reels genres. The largest Megabucks jackpot of all time was won in 2003 when a very lucky player won more than $39 million on the slots game.

To stay up to date with what's new at Boyd Gaming properties nationwide, visit www.boydgaming.com/company/news.

About Boyd Gaming 

Founded in 1975, Boyd Gaming Corporation is a leading geographically diversified operator of 28 gaming entertainment properties in 10 states, and manager of a tribal casino in northern California. The Company is also a strategic partner and 5% equity owner of FanDuel Group, the nation's leading sports-betting operator, and the official local casinos partner of the Las Vegas Raiders. With one of the most experienced leadership teams in the casino industry, Boyd Gaming prides itself on offering its guests an outstanding entertainment experience, delivered with unwavering attention to customer service. Through a long-standing company philosophy called Caring the Boyd Way, Boyd Gaming is committed to advancing Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG) initiatives that positively impact the Company's stakeholders and communities. Boyd Gaming was also recognized as one of America's Best Large Employers by Forbes Magazine and America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity by Newsweek Magazine in 2023. For additional Company information and press releases, visit https://investors.boydgaming.com



