KIMBERLY AKIMBO, THE WIZ And More Come To The Smith Center In 2025

From fresh Broadway musicals and legendary headliners to insightful speakers and jazz masters, The Smith Center's 2025 calendar offers diverse options for everyone. Get full details for the season below!

Tickets for all shows are on sale now at TheSmithCenter.com. Please note, ticket prices listed are all-inclusive of base ticket prices and all fees.

The Lon Bronson Band

January 4, February 28 at 7 p.m.

Myron's

Tickets from $33.40

Emmy-nominated Lon Bronson and his iconic 14-piece horn infused funk, rock and soul band return to The Smith Center with an entirely new concert of classic horn band favorites.

The Temptations & The Four Tops

January 11 at 7:30 p.m.

Reynolds Hall

Tickets from $51.80

A pair of legendary Motown groups and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees join forces – and hit-filled catalogs – on one stage. The Four Tops bring soulful classics like “I Can't Help Myself (Sugar Pie, Honey Bunch),” “It's the Same Old Song” and “Reach Out I'll Be There,” while The Temptations arrive with such favorites as “My Girl,” “Just My Imagination (Running Away With Me)” and “Papa Was a Rollin' Stone.” A night of lifelong memories awaits.

Clint Holmes

January 16 at 7 p.m.

Myron's

Tickets from $44.90

Back by popular demand, Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Clint Holmes presents Icons Reimagined Part II, honoring songs from legendary artists, movies and Broadway shows.

Richard Bona Trio

January 17 at 7 p.m.

Myron's

Tickets from $44.90

Grammy-winning musician Richard Bona, one of the world's most accomplished international bass players, composers and multi-instrumentalists and a staple name in world, jazz and Afropop music, showcases Africa's traditions, culture and beauty with his unique music.

The Pa'akai We Bring

January 18 at 10 a.m.

January 18 at 1 p.m. (sensory-inclusive performance)

Troesh Studio Theater

Tickets from $15

This original production introduces young audiences to the Native Hawaiian cultural practices around the giving and cultivating of pa‘akai (salt). The play follows multiple generations of salt farmers on Kauai, mixing ancient stories, hula, live music, original songs and plenty of audience participation into a tasty potluck of performance, joyously served up with aloha.

Las Vegas Philharmonic: Dvořák's “New World” Symphony

January 18 at 7:30 p.m.

Reynolds Hall

Tickets from $33.40

Michelle Merrill conducts the Las Vegas Philharmonic for a concert set to include Dvořák's “New World” Symphony, Rossini's “William Tell Overture” and Philip Glass' “Violin Concert No. 2: “The American Four Seasons.” Yevgeny Kutik guests on violin.

Kozmic Blues

January 19 at 7 p.m.

Myron's

Tickets from $33.40

Celebrate Janis Joplin's birthday with this critically acclaimed homage to the spirit and music of the legendary rock goddess Janis Joplin as Michelle Rohl channels her with a breathtaking powerhouse vocal performance.

Frankie Moreno

January 21, February 11, March 11, April 8 at 7 p.m.

Myron's

Tickets from $40.30

Las Vegas showman Frankie Moreno, who has reached the top spot on the iTunes singles charts a record-setting 108 times, returns to the stage at Myron's for another round of his genre-blurring rock 'n' roll energy.

Kodo One Earth Tour 2025: Warabe

January 22 at 7:30 p.m.

Reynolds Hall

Tickets from $44.90 (student pricing available)

In “Warabe,” Kodo looks to its classic repertoire and aesthetics from the ensemble's early days. This production blends simple forms of taiko expression that celebrate the unique sound, resonance and physicality synonymous with Kodo – forever children of the drum at heart. Come and experience the soul-stirring rhythm of life firsthand.

Frank Vignola's Birdland Guitar Trio

January 24 at 7 p.m.

Myron's

Tickets from $44.90

Led by guitarist Frank Vignola – one of the most popular and sought-after guitarists on the international scene – and featuring bassist Gary Mazzaroppi and pianist Ted Rosenthal, the Birdland Guitar trio features some of New York City's top jazz musicians.

National Geographic Live: Sandesh Kadur – Wild Cats Revealed

January 24 at 7:30 p.m.

Reynolds Hall

Tickets from $23 (student pricing available)

Many of the big cats around the world are easily recognizable and thoroughly documented, but photographer and filmmaker Sandesh Kadur is on a mission to highlight his home country's lesser-known felines to help protect their future. With landscapes spanning the towering Himalaya mountains, arid plains and dense jungles, India is home to an unmatched diversity of wild cats. Discover the tiny, grumpy-faced Pallas's cat, the fishing cat that jumps into water to catch its prey and the elusive clouded leopard.

Keola Beamer & Jeff Peterson with Moanalani Beamer

January 25 at 3 & 7 p.m.

Myron's

Tickets from $42.60

Keola Beamer is a Hawaiian legend who has stretched the boundaries of slack key guitar music while remaining true to the soul of its deeply Hawaiian roots. His stage partner, Jeff Peterson, is one of the most versatile musicians in Hawaiian music today. And they're joined by hula dancer Moanalani Beamer, who brings hula and Hawaiian chants to the stage and adds musical texture with ancient Hawaiian instruments.

Boney James

January 25 at 7:30 p.m.

Reynolds Hall

Tickets from $44.90

Saxophonist and composer Boney James' new album Slow Burn marks a high point in a remarkable career spanning more than three decades with a long list of accolades including four Grammy nominations, three, a Soul Train Award for Best Jazz Album and four RIAA gold record certifications.

Jim Henson's Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock Live

January 26 at 3 p.m.

Reynolds Hall

Tickets from $28.80

When Gobo Fraggle discovers a legend about a long lost Fraggle treasure called the Great Song Stone, his pals Mokey, Boober, Wembley and Red join him on an adventure to find it – and end up celebrating the greatest treasure of all. Featuring gorgeous new walk-around versions of the Fraggles, puppet-sized and mechanized Doozers, appearances from the giant Gorgs and exclusive new magical puppet creatures all from the acclaimed Jim Henson's Creature Shop, this all-new musical stage adventure will welcome audiences into the incredible world of the iconic and beloved Fraggle Rock.

Jesse Cook

January 27-28 at 7 p.m.

Myron's

Tickets from $44.90

Beyond his prolific accomplishments as a beloved nuevo flamenco guitarist over the past 25 years, Jesse Cook has honed his skills as a composer, producer, arranger and performer.

Earl Turner: New Day

January 31 at 7 p.m.

Myron's

Tickets from $40.30

“New Day” symbolizes a fresh start and a new chapter for both Turner and his audience, expanding his range to include songs you never thought he would and embracing the music you always thought he should.

Femmes of Rock

February 1 at 6 & 8:30 p.m.

Myron's

Tickets from $33.40

They sing, they string. Featuring the music of Queen, Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd, Van Halen, Jimi Hendrix, Metallica The Who and more, Femmes of Rock, led by rock vocalist and arranger Nina DiGregorio, has rocked audiences worldwide with their blistering solos and unique arrangements – not to mention their beauty and charm.

Nevada Ballet Theatre: All That Jazz

February 1 at 7:30 p.m.

February 2 at 2 p.m.

Reynolds Hall

Tickets from $33.55

NBT brings together three dynamic works – the red-hued and lightning quick “Rubies,” where George Balanchine's brilliant steps are illuminated by Stravinsky's jazz-like rhythms; “N.Y. Export: Opus Jazz,” an influential Jerome Robbins work featuring dancers in sneakers(!); and “Ghost Light” by the creative duo of A & A, Alexis Ochin and Arnaud Boursain.

Michael Grimm

February 4 at 7 p.m.

Myron's

Tickets from $34.50

In honor of the month of love, Grimm will fill this performance with handpicked duets featuring some very special guests. Bring a friend, a loved one or a neighbor to a night filled with toe-tapping tunes along with beautiful love songs.

Kimberly Akimbo

February 4-8 at 7:30 p.m.

February 8 at 2 p.m.

February 9 at 1 & 6:30 p.m.

Reynolds Hall

Tickets from $34.50

A new musical about growing up and growing old (in no particular order), Kimberly Akimbo is the winner of five Tony Awards including Best Musical. It features Tony Award-winning book and lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire (Shrek), a Tony Award-winning score by Jeanine Tesori (Fun Home), choreography by Danny Mefford (Dear Evan Hansen) and direction by Tony-nominated director Jessica Stone (Water for Elephants).

Kimberly is about to turn 16 and recently moved with her family to a new town in suburban New Jersey. In this “howlingly funny heartbreaker of a show” (The New Yorker), Kim is forced to navigate family dysfunction, a rare genetic condition, her first crush … and possible felony charges. Ever the optimist, she is determined to find happiness against all odds and embark on a great adventure.

David Perrico Pop Strings Orchestra: All the Hits

February 7, April 18 at 7 p.m.

Myron's

Tickets from $40.30

The award-winning David Perrico Pop Strings Orchestra, the Las Vegas Raiders' official house band, returns to Myron's, featuring world-class Las Vegas musicians who have also performed with the likes of Celine Dion, Beyoncé, Cirque du Soleil and more.

Melody Sweets: All My Loving

February 8 at 8 p.m.

Myron's

Tickets for $33.40

Melody Sweets returns to Myron's with “All My Loving” an intimate, uninhibited celebration of love, glamour and allure. Whether you're celebrating romance this Valentine's Day or simply indulging in the playful spirit of the season, this show is a perfect way to share the love.

Spectrum

February 13 at 7 p.m.

Myron's

Tickets for $48.30

Las Vegas' premier R&B group returns to The Smith Center with the music of Motown and so much more. Don't miss Spectrum's flair, harmonies, choreography, costuming and vocal styling, with accompaniment by the Tex Richardson Ensemble.

Jim Brickman: Hits Live

February 14-15 at 7 p.m.

February 15 at 3 p.m.

Myron's

Tickets for $44.90

Known for his chart-topping hits and captivating live performances blending pop and classical influences, Grammy-nominated songwriter and pianist Jim Brickman is set to take the stage and mesmerize audiences once again. Now, fans will have the opportunity to experience his iconic hits in a whole new way.

Las Vegas Philharmonic: Rachmaninoff/Romeo & Juliet

February 15 at 7:30 p.m.

Reynolds Hall

Tickets from $33.40

Guest Conductor Joseph Young and pianist Joyce Yang join the Philharmonic for a Valentine's Day program set to include Brahms' “Variations on a Theme of Haydn,” Rachmaninoff's “Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini” and Prokofiev's “Suite from Romeo and Juliet.”

Soul Fusion

February 18 at 7 p.m.

Myron's

Tickets from $33.40

Prepare for an extraordinary evening with Soul Fusion, featuring an all-star band led by world-class producer and musician Dave Siegel. The show stars the exceptional talents of Ashley Fuller, Alli Star, Ken Fletch Walcott and Rita Lim, each bringing their unique flair to a celebration of R&B music.

Jonathan Karrant

February 19 at 7 p.m.

Myron's

Tickets from $40.30

Acclaimed singer Jonathan Karrant returns to Myron's to perform some of the most beloved songs from The Great American Songbook. With a repertoire that spans classic jazz standards and contemporary interpretations, Karrant and his all-star band bring a modern elegance to the stage.

Matt Dusk Sings Tony Bennett

February 21 at 7 p.m.

February 22 at 5 & 8 p.m.

Myron's

Tickets from $51.80

Having performed to sold-out crowds at Myron's in 2023, platinum award-winning crooner Matt Dusk returns to pay homage to the legendary Tony Bennett, with an electrifying show titled “The Best Is Yet to Come.” Renowned for his remarkable vocal range and talent, Dusk brings to life the essence of Bennett's style and honors his musical legacy with classic hits such as “I Left My Heart in San Francisco,” “The Way You Look Tonight” and “The Good Life.”

Amy Grant

February 21 at 7:30 p.m.

Reynolds Hall

Tickets from $51.80

Amy Grant's career spans more than 40 years and stretches from her roots in gospel to becoming an iconic pop star, songwriter, television personality and philanthropist. With three multi-platinum albums, six platinum albums and four gold albums on her résumé, Grant's total career album sales have exceeded 30 million and more than 1 billion global streams. Her chart success has been consistent throughout her career, with six No. 1 hits, 10 Top 40 pop singles, 17 Top 40 Adult Contemporary tracks and multiple Contemporary Christian chart-toppers to her credit.

Bored Teachers: The Struggle Is Real!

February 22 at 7:30 p.m.

Reynolds Hall

Tickets from $46

Bored Teachers, the funniest teacher-comedians in the world, are back on the road with all new jokes. Founded more than eight years ago, the troupe was born from the sweat, tears and a love-hate relationship with the teaching profession.

Founders James and Marilou Tarantino were classroom teachers and avid travelers who met and shared stories with teachers from all over the world going through the same struggles and frustrations. Through these shared sentiments, they formed a community on social media, sharing humorous skits, memes and articles – true stories and honest feelings about just how complex the teaching profession can be and how undervalued teachers tend to be.

Jumaane Smith

March 1 at 5 & 8 p.m.

Myron's

Tickets from $44.90

Experience the high-energy excitement of blues, funk, jazz, boogaloo and New Orleans-style street beats with trumpeter and vocalist Jumaane Smith – who has spent the past 17 years touring and recording with Michael Bublé – and Smith's rollicking band.

Branford Marsalis Quartet

March 7 at 7 p.m.

March 8 at 6 & 8:30 p.m.

Myron's

Tickets from $63.30

Saxophonist Branford Marsalis is one of the most influential and revered figures in contemporary music. The NEA Jazz Master, Grammy Award winner and Tony Award nominee is equally at home performing concertos with symphony orchestras and sitting in with members of the Grateful Dead, but the core of his musical universe remains the Branford Marsalis Quartet. After more than three decades of existence with minimal personnel changes, this celebrated ensemble is revered for its uncompromising interpretation of a kaleidoscopic range of both original compositions and jazz and popular classics.

Ballet Folklórico de México de Amalia Hernández

March 11 at 7:30 p.m.

Reynolds Hall

Tickets from $44.90

Founded in 1952, Ballet Folklórico de México de Amalia Hernández brings together the music, dance and costume of Mexican folklore from pre-Colombian civilizations to the modern era. The Ballet is permanently in residence at the iconic Palacio de Bellas Artes in Mexico City and has choreographed over 120 ballets, comprising 60 folk dancers and musicians who continue to perform extensively across Mexico and abroad.

Peter Cincotti

March 12 at 7 p.m.

Myron's

Tickets from $51.80

Singer-songwriter and piano phenom Peter Cincotti burst on to the scene at 18 years old. when he became the youngest artist ever to reach No. 1 on the Billboard Jazz chart. Since then, he's has been wowing audiences around the globe in some of the world's most prestigious venues from Carnegie Hall to L'Olympia in Paris.

Runa

March 14 at 7 p.m.

Myron's

Tickets from $44.90

Celebrating 14 years together, Celtic-American supergroup Runa continues to push the boundaries of Irish folk music into the Americana and roots music formats. Interweaving the haunting melodies and exuberant tunes of Ireland and Scotland with the lush harmonies and intoxicating rhythms of jazz, bluegrass, flamenco and blues, Runa offers a thrilling and redefining take on traditional music.

Chris Barron

March 15 at 5 & 8 p.m.

Myron's

Tickets from $44.90

Best known as the lead singer of the Grammy-nominated band Spin Doctors, Chris Barron wrote the Billboard hits “Two Princes” and “Little Miss Can't Be Wrong.” His solo acoustic interpretations combine with his accomplished guitar playing and quirky solo material for a compelling show full of storytelling and raw musical power.

Las Vegas Philharmonic: Shostakovich's Fifth

March 15 at 7:30 p.m.

Reynolds Hall

Tickets from $33.40

Join Artistic Consultant Leonard Slatkin and cellist Inbal Segev for a performance scheduled to include Verdi's “La Forza del Destino Overture,” Mark Adamo's “Cello Concerto” and Shostakovich's “Symphony No. 5.”

Chadwick Johnson: The Sound of Soul

March 18 at 7 p.m.

Myron's

Tickets from $33.40

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Chadwick Johnson returns to Myron's with a new show featuring selections from his own recent releases and highlighting music from the soulful legends who have inspired his artistry: Stevie Wonder, George Michael, Chris Stapleton, Bonnie Raitt, Donny Hathaway and more.

National Geographic Live: Dr. Erika Woolsey – Diving the Great Barrier Reef

March 19 at 7:30 p.m.

Reynolds Hall

Tickets from $23 (student pricing available)

Once a year, Australia's most famous reef turns into a snow globe, as millions of coral polyps reproduce to send the next generation afloat. This incredible display disguises a harsh truth: The Great Barrier Reef is under attack. More than half of the coral here has died, with climate change bleaching many parts of this vast landscape. But don't give up hope; there's still plenty to see and plenty to save. Marine biologist Dr. Erika Woolsey takes you on a tour of some of the most bizarre, colorful species that live in these underwater jungles.

Jim Henson's Labyrinth: In Concert

March 20 at 7:30 p.m.

Reynolds Hall

Tickets from $40.30

Jim Henson's Labyrinth: In Concert transports fans to the Goblin City with an exciting fusion of live music paired with Jim Henson's fantasy musical masterpiece Labyrinth, the feature film starring Jennifer Connolly and the iconic David Bowie, presented on a large HD cinema screen.

Labyrinth's loyal and steadfast cult following has grown over the decades since the film's theatrical release on June 27, 1986. Audiences will experience an epic evening as a live band performs in sync with the movie featuring Bowie's original vocals, and playing the songs and the score from the soundtrack composed by Bowie and Trevor Jones.

Lillias White

March 21 at 7 p.m.

Myron's

Tickets from $44.90

Singer and Broadway performer Lillias White serves up an exciting evening of music, humor and anecdotes, mixed with songs by Cy Coleman, Hoagy Carmichael, Duke Ellington, Alan & Marilyn Bergman, Big Maybelle and more.

The Bad Plus

March 22 at 5 & 8 p.m.

Myron's

Tickets from $44.90

With a clear vision and a refusal to conform to convention, Minnesota jazz band The Bad Plus has spent the past two decades playing with spirit and adventure, winning critical acclaim and a legion of fans worldwide with their unique sound and flair for live performance. They have constantly searched to bridge genres and techniques while exploring the infinite possibilities of exceptional musicians working in perfect sync.

Paul Anka

March 22 at 7:30 p.m.

Reynolds Hall

Tickets from $56.40

One of the most successful singer-songwriters in music with over 100 million albums sold, Paul Anka has the distinction of being the only artist in history to have a song on the Billboard charts for seven consecutive decades. This show on his “All the Hits – His Way' Tour will feature instantly recognizable hits like “Put Your Head on My Shoulder,” “Diana,” “My Way,” “Puppy Love” and "Lonely Boy,” among many others.

Joshua Bell and Larisa Martínez: Voice and the Violin

March 28 at 7:30 p.m.

Reynolds Hall

Tickets from $44.90

The husband-wife duo of violin virtuoso Joshua Bell and opera singer Larisa Martínez present Voice and the Violin, an evening of beloved romantic arias and modern classics, featuring music by Mendelssohn, Bernstein, Puccini and more.

With a career spanning almost four decades, the Grammy Award®-winning Bell is one of the most celebrated artists of his era. He has performed with virtually every major orchestra in the world and continues to maintain engagements as a soloist, recitalist, chamber musician, conductor and as the Music Director of the Academy of St Martin in the Fields.

Martínez has been praised and sought after for her “smoky soprano” (Opera News), gracing many of the world’s top opera and concert stages including recent performances as a soloist at the Kennedy Center, Carnegie Hall, Madison Square Garden and the Hollywood Bowl.

Martha Wainwright

March 29 at 7 p.m.

Myron’s

Tickets from $44.90

In 2005, Martha Wainwright’s eponymous debut album showcased an artist of considerable depth and vision, securing her a place as one of the finest songwriters of her generation over songs such as “Factory,” “Far Away” and “When the Day Is Short.” To celebrate its anniversary Wainwright will embark on a 20th Anniversary Tour and release the album on vinyl for the first time, with 20th Anniversary merchandise for sale.

Brad Barr, frontman for Boston alt-rock band The Slip, will open the show.

Dancing With the Stars: Live!

March 29 at 7:30 p.m.

Reynolds Hall

Tickets from $56.40

See the glitz, glam and breathtaking performances of America’s favorite dance show with this all-new show starring your favorite pros Emma Slater, Alan Bersten, Brandon Armstrong, Britt Stewart, Daniella Karagach, Gleb Savchenko, Pasha Pashkov and Rylee Arnold, plus special guests Stephen Nedoroscik and Chandler Kinney. Experience the excitement, athleticism and the artistry of the ballroom, up-close and personal. (Note: Participants subject to change.)

The Wiz

April 1-6 at 7:30 p.m.

April 5-6 at 2 p.m.

Reynolds Hall

Tickets start at $34.50

The Tony Award-winning Best Musical that took the world by storm is back. The Wiz returns “home” to stages across America in an all-new Broadway-bound tour, the first one in 40 years. This groundbreaking twist on The Wizard of Oz changed the face of Broadway – from its iconic score packed with soul, gospel, rock and ’70s funk to its stirring tale of Dorothy’s journey to find her place in a contemporary world.

Direction by Schele Williams (The Notebook, revival of Disney’s Aida), choreography by JaQuel Knight (Beyoncé’s “Single Ladies,” Black Is King) and additional material by Tony®-nominated and Emmy®-nominated writer and TV host Amber Ruffin (The Amber Ruffin Show, Late Night With Seth Meyers), this dynamite infusions of ballet, jazz and modern pop brings a whole new groove to easing on down the road.

Naruto: The Symphonic Experience

April 9 at 7:30 p.m.

Reynolds Hall

Tickets from $44.90

This sensory spectacle, fresh off a successful European tour witnessed by more than 60,000 fans, will give U.S. audiences a first-ever chance to catch an original, unforgettable two-hour feature film (shown with subtitles), backed by live music.

The movie was meticulously created by Julien Vallespi and Quentin Benayoun from the first 220 original episodes of the beloved Naruto animated series, which is currently celebrating the 20th anniversary of its original TV anime adaptation. An orchestra will perform the most iconic songs and themes from the series, live-to-picture, as scenes are projected on a full-size, HD cinema screen.

Stella Katherine Cole

April 11 at 7 p.m.

Myron’s

Tickets from $44.90

To watch Stella Katherine Cole perform is to be transported back in time. Her voice, personality and presence all shine with a timeless quality, and the joy she derives from the music of the Great American Songbook is irresistible.

The Gruffalo’s Child

April 12 at 10 a.m.

April 12 at 1 p.m. (sensory-inclusive)

Troesh Studio Theater

Tickets from $15

The Gruffalo’s Child is an adaptation of the picture book by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler and the sequel to The Gruffalo (“a modern classic,” according to The Observer). This production combines Tall Stories’ unique physical storytelling style with new songs, humor and a touch of magic.

Steve Smith & Vital Information

April 12 at 7 p.m.

Myron’s

Tickets from $44.90

Drummer Steve Smith has been touring and recording with his group Vital Information since 1983. After celebrating their 40th anniversary in 2023, the musicians will turn old favorites into contemporary classics, exploring the exotic time-signatures of South India’s Carnatic music and performing adventurous funk-driven renditions of jazz standards.

Las Vegas Philharmonic: Tchaikovsky’s Fifth

April 12 at 7:30 p.m.

Reynolds Hall

Tickets from $33.40

Join Guest Conductor Yaniv Segal and pianist Sara Davis Buechner for a performance scheduled to include Audrey Kelley’s “Speakeasy: “Four Vignettes From the Roaring Twenties,” Gershwin’s “Piano Concerto in FM” and Tchaikovsky’s “Symphony No. 5.”

Michael Grimm: A Night of Southern Rock ’n’ Roll

April 15 at 7 p.m.

Myron’s

Tickets from $34.50

Hear favorite songs by Lynyrd Skynyrd, The Allman Brothers Band and The Marshall Tucker Band, while exploring plenty of new songs filled with the unrivaled, passionate voice of Michael Grimm.

Nevada Ballet Theatre: Peter Pan

April 19-20, 23-26 at 7:30 p.m.

April 19-20, 26-27 at 2 p.m.

Reynolds Hall

Tickets from $41.35

This mesmerizing spectacle of magic, mischief and childlike wonder will transport audiences straight to Neverland with Las Vegas as the first stop. A thrilling world-premiere production of Trey McIntyre’s acclaimed Peter Pan, this expert reimagining features Peter, Wendy, Hook, Tinkerbell and the gang dancing their way through the adventure of a lifetime.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit TheSmithCenter.com or call 702-749-2000. Box Office phone hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Smith Center Box Office is open two hours prior to each performance.

