Jane Austen's EMMA: AN IMMERSIVE LOVE STORY to Open in July

Majestic Repertory Theatre will complete its Eighth Season of original live theatre in the Las Vegas Arts District with Jane Austen's EMMA, an “immersive love story” adapted and directed by Troy Heard.

Looking for love? Emma is here! Step into the breathtaking Regency world of Jane Austen as literature's most popular heroine comes to life in an original Immersive Experience. Come party with your favorite characters as matchmaker Emma weaves webs of romance - while barely escaping entangling herself. With live music, singing and dancing, Jane Austen's EMMA will be the social event of the season.

“We've been the premiere creators of live immersive experiences in Las Vegas long before ‘immersive' became a buzzword,” says Artistic Director Troy Heard. “Our early pop-ups at the Gateway Motel and Krampus shows in suburban homes earned attention from national producers, leading to high level collaborations with Usher, Jack Daniels, Meow Wolf and more. But we love going back into the studio and creating these really intimate, narrative driven experiences that give our audiences a feeling of stepping into their favorite movies.”

Although a lot of immersive experiences draw inspiration from horror and action genres, there are very few that could be described as “period romcoms.”

“My wife and I got married at Disneyland, so whenever we return, we make a point to stop by that gazebo. The last time there was a particularly elaborate wedding complete with huge ball gowns and a horse-and-carriage. As we peered through a hedge, as not to be too obvious, we were soon joined by a large group of people, from little kids to a big, burly guy in cut offs. That was the spark that led to Jane Austen's EMMA - that deep down, everybody loves a love story.”

And Emma, filled with fun characters and lots of laughs, is a love story that has charmed readers for over two centuries. It has been adapted as numerous plays, TV shows, and movies - most notably as the inspiration for the 1995 teen classic Clueless. Austen's novel also plays a small part in the current season of the wildly popular Netflix series Bridgerton.

Regency cosplay is highly encouraged at performances of Jane Austen's EMMA.

﻿WHAT: Jane Austen's EMMA: An Immersive Love Story

WHEN: Thursday July 11 - Sunday August 11; various times

WHERE: Majestic Repertory Theatre, 1217 S Main St. Las Vegas NV 89104

TICKETS: $59.95 General Admission www.majesticrepertory.com.

DRESS CODE: It's a party, so we encourage your Regency finest! Or fairy/cottagecore - or just be comfortable and Ready to Play!

AGE REQUIREMENT: 16+. Please note, those under the age of 16 will be denied entry. Those under 18 must be accompanied by an adult (18 or older). You must be 21+ with valid ID to consume alcohol.

CONTENT ADVISORIES: Accessible for all mobilities; light/familial contact with consent; haze and strobe lighting effects; occasional loud music.

The award-winning Majestic Repertory Theatre was established in 2016 as a downtown performance space where local theatre artists could continue developing their craft in a professional setting. Because of its growing reputation for taking artistic risks, Majestic started getting offers from nationally known writers to develop and produce original works. Notable projects include the viral hit SCREAM'D: An Unauthorized Musical Parody, world premieres of Bigfoot by Amber Ruffin, head writer for Late Night with Seth Meyers and Broadway's Some Like It Hot, and The Sandman by Richard Oberacker and Robert Taylor, writers of the Broadway musical Bandstand." A relationship with Spiegelworld artists led to the notorious 2021 co- production Hot Trash. Most recently Majestic was the originating theatre for two plays that have received global publication: The Parking Lot, published by Broadway Play Publishing Inc., and Clown Bar 2, now published by Concord Theatricals. Additionally, Majestic's innovations in immersive and interactive performance has led to collaboration on large scale projects for the musician Usher, the producers of Sleep No More, and brands including Jack Daniels and Remy Martin. Their creative efforts received the attention of Meow Wolf, resulting in being one of only two artistic organizations in Las Vegas to receive a DIY Grant from the Santa Fe-based collective. Majestic has received numerous awards and accolades from local, regional, and national publications recognizing their mission to find in Las Vegas the voices that will change American theater.

