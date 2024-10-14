Feature: SUNSET SIPS & BITES WITH LIVE MUSIC AT GOLD COAST OCT. 7

News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Enjoy soothing music sitting poolside with spirit tastings and tasty bites.

Photo by Matt Botsford

While it is officially fall, Southern Nevada still has warmer temperatures and pleasant evenings. The Gold Coast will host Sunset Sips & Bites with Live Music by the Pool on Monday, Oct. 7, for cool tunes and smooth drinks. The exclusive event will captivate guests with live music, skilled cigar-rolling demonstrations, premium spirit tastings, and delectable hors d’oeuvres.

Guests will find a delightful refuge at the beautiful free-style swimming pool, where they can enjoy spirit tastings, smoke cigars, and listen to live music during the most perfect weather imaginable. The pool setting is intimate and transports everyone away from the outside world’s distractions. The pool is through the breezeway and the glass doors of the elevator lobby.

Football fans who love spirit tastings, bites, and cigars can watch the game. The New Orleans Saints (2-2) will play the Kansas City Chiefs (4-0) on Monday night starting at 5:15 p.m.

Gold Coast offers true locals’ hospitality, where locals and visitors can feel at home. In addition to its outstanding guest rooms, restaurants, entertainment, and live-action casino, the Gold Coast also boasts a state-of-the-art fitness center and a 70-lane bowling center.

For more info and reservations, call Cornerstone at 702-367-7111.




