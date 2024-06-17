FRANKY PEREZ Adds Two More Shows to Las Vegas Residency Inbox

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



By popular demand, FRANKY & THE ALL NIGHTERS have expanded their “Hot Vegas Nights” artist residency at Red Rock Casino Resort in Las Vegas. Originally announced as a five-show residency, two more performances—Saturday, July 6 and Saturday, July 27—have been added to the run through October. The full list of free shows is below.

Led by singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and Vegas native FRANKY PEREZ, the band packed the hotel’s showroom to capacity when they launched their artist residency on June 7, the same day they released their LIVE IN LAS VEGAS EP.

The soulful rock belter and his ace band featuring outstanding guitarist Christian Brady brought some serious heat to the Red Rock Resort stage in front of an audience including Eddie Trunk of SiriusXM, John Katsilometes of the Las Vegas Review Journal, singer Donovan Leitch, and guitarist Stoney Curtis. The nearly two-hour performance was fierce and passionate, with a pumping horn section, congas, showgirls, soulful rocking songs, and Latin music reflecting PEREZ’ roots. Highlights included fiery interpretations of Sam Cooke’s “A Change Is Gonna Come,” Prince’s “Darling Nikki,” and Chris Stapleton’s “Tennessee Whiskey.”

The LIVE IN LAS VEGAS EP consists of rousing versions of four popular and diverse songs—“The Stroke” (Billy Squier), “Missionary Man” (Eurythmics), “Tennessee Whiskey” (Chris Stapleton), and “Whipping Post” (Allman Brothers Band)—that were recorded at Red Rock Casino Resort, along with the studio bonus cut “Hot Vegas Nights.” Listen to the track HERE watch the video HERE, and read more about the EP HERE.

Upcoming shows for FRANKY & THE ALL NIGHTERS at Red Rock Resort:

7/6 - Doors 9pm Show 10pm-12am

7/12 - Doors 8pm Show 9pm-11pm

7/27 - Doors 8pm Show 9pm-11pm

8/9 - Doors 8pm Show 9pm-11pm

9/13 - Doors 8pm Show 9pm-11pm

10/18 - Doors 8pm Show 9pm-11pm

About Franky Perez

FRANKY PEREZ is a dynamic and engaging artist that can take any genre and make it his own. He was born to entertain, whether he’s performing one of his critically acclaimed originals, a moving ballad from the American songbook, or the latest in-demand pop hit. He delivers it all with an authenticity that will captivate any audience. Life should be celebrated. And any great celebration demands a hot spot and a stage dripping with unparalleled entertainment.

Photo Credit: Fab Fernandez

