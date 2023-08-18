Experience the Michael Jackson Blue Sapphire Celebration at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino

In collaboration with The Estate of Michael Jackson and Sony Music Entertainment, fans can celebrate the legendary King of Pop’s birthday with the Michael Jackson Blue Sapphire Celebration Immersive Event at The Shoppes at Mandalay Place at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, Aug. 27-29. The three-day immersive event will transport guests into the world of Michael Jackson’s music, with interactive elements and specific track-focused experiences and photo moments throughout. To learn more and reserve tickets visit, Click Here Blue Sapphire Celebration Immersive Event.

The celebrations will continue with a Q&A inside the Michael Jackson ONE Theater with Tony award-winning actor, Myles Frost, known for his breakout role in the Broadway production of “MJ the Musical.” The Q&A will be followed by a specially curated performance by Michael Jackson ONE artists and a book signing outside the show’s retail store with author and costume designer Michael Bush. Commemorative birthday tickets will be given to audiences in attendance of the 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. performances of Michael Jackson ONE.

Michael Jackson ONE is an electrifying combination of thrilling acrobatic stunts, heart-pumping choreography and visual effects. The hit show is inspired by the King of Pop and features his acclaimed music in a riveting, state-of-the-art surround-sound theater.

Michael Jackson ONE performs Thursday – Monday at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. inside Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit cirquedusoleil.com/michael-jackson-one.