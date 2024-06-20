Don Barnhart Returns To Delirious Comedy Club For Las Vegas Residency

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Starting June 27th, Delirious Comedy Club in Downtown Las Vegas will welcome back resident headliner Don Barnhart. Known for his sharp wit, improvisational skills, and engaging stage presence, Don Barnhart has established himself as a versatile performer across comedy clubs, television, and film over decades.

Originally from Hermosa Beach, CA, Don Barnhart began his comedy career as the House MC and Talent Coordinator at The Comedy & Magic Club, sharing the stage with comedy legends like Jerry Seinfeld, George Wallace, and Jay Leno. His comedic style blends observational humor with insightful commentary on everyday life, earning him a dedicated following both nationally and internationally.

Critics acclaim Barnhart's comedic prowess, describing him as hysterically funny with well-written material that pushes boundaries without being overtly offensive. He's known for producing and directing comedy specials and independent films, including projects like "The Ice House Comedy Club 50th Anniversary Show" and "The Freedom of Speech Comedy Show."

Apart from headlining comedy clubs nationwide and entertaining troops overseas, Don Barnhart is also a respected comedy instructor, offering workshops that inspire aspiring comedians to refine their craft. His commitment to comedy education has made him a sought-after mentor in the entertainment industry.

"At Delirious Comedy Club, we're dedicated to delivering a night of laughter," said a club spokesperson. Located inside the Delirious Showroom at Hennessey's Tavern on Fremont Street, the club offers a full dining experience with amazing appetizers and delicious dinners featuring Salmon, Steak, Shrimp, and more, all available during the show.

Don't miss Don Barnhart's unique brand of humor live in Las Vegas. Tickets start at $39.95, with VIP options available.

For more information and ticket purchases, please visit www.DeliriousComedyClub.com or call 702-541-2660.

