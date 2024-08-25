Delirious Comedy Club Celebrates Labor Day Weekend With Laughter And Fun

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Delirious Comedy Club is gearing up for an unforgettable Labor Day Weekend, packed with side-splitting laughter and top-notch entertainment. From Aug 29th to Sept 1st comedy enthusiasts and casual fans alike are invited to join the celebration at Delirious Comedy Club, where some of the most talented comedians will take the stage to make your holiday weekend one to remember.

This special Labor Day Weekend lineup features a diverse array of comedic talent, showcasing both local favorites and nationally acclaimed performers. Each show promises to deliver a unique blend of humor that will leave you in stitches and create lasting memories.

Event Highlights:

Dates: Aug 29th to Sept 1st

Times: 7pm & 9pm

Venue: Delirious Comedy Club, 425 Fremont St. Inside Hennessey's Tavern Las Vegas, NV 89101

Tickets: Available at www.DeliriousComedyClub.com, the Delirious Comedy Club box office or calling 702-541-2660

Featured Performers:

Don Barnhart- Known for his razor sharp wit, engaging storytelling and improvisational style, Don Barnhart has been a crowd favorite in comedy clubs across the country for years and entertaining the troops around the world before relocating to Las Vegas as the resident headliner at Delirious Comedy Club.

David Ryan- With a goofy, physical style that blends observational humor, personal anecdotes and near death experiences David Ryan is sure to deliver huge laughs.

Guy Fessenden- Fresh from a recent tour, Guy Fessenden brings a fresh perspective and a unique comedic voice to the stage.

Brandon James- With a style that blends inciteful and personal stories, Brandon James is a regular on the comedy scene and promises to bring the laughs.

In addition to the incredible lineup of comedians, Delirious Comedy Club will offer a festive atmosphere with special Labor Day-themed drinks and delicious menu items to enhance your comedy experience.

Ticket Information:

Tickets for Delirious Comedy Club's Labor Day Weekend shows are on sale now and can be purchased online at www.DeliriousComedyClub.comor by calling 702-541-2660. Early booking is recommended, as shows are expected to sell out quickly.

About Delirious Comedy Club:

Delirious Comedy Club is renowned for its commitment to providing top-quality entertainment in a vibrant and welcoming environment. With a mission to showcase the best in comedy while creating memorable experiences for audiences, Delirious Comedy Club has become a staple in the comedy scene.

For more information about the Labor Day Weekend celebration and to purchase tickets, visit www.DeliriousComedyClub.com.

