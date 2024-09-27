David Spade And Nikki Glaser Extend Las Vegas Residency Into 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



As they prepare to return to The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas for two shows this weekend, comedians David Spade and Nikki Glaser have announced that they will return to Las Vegas for three weekends in 2025 following a string of successful weekends performing together over the past two years.

Tickets start at $55, plus applicable fees, and will go on sale to the general public Friday, Oct. 4, at 10 a.m. PT. Tickets will be available for purchase at Ticketmaster.com, VenetianLasVegas.com, any box office at The Venetian Resort, or by calling 702.414.9000 or 866.641.7469.

Citi is the official card of David Spade and Nikki Glaser's exclusive Las Vegas engagement at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas. Citi cardmembers will have access to pre-sale tickets beginning Tuesday, Oct. 1, at 10 a.m. PT until Thursday, Oct. 3, at 10 p.m. PT through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete pre-sale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

Artist fans will have access to a pre-sale beginning Wednesday, Oct. 2, at 10 a.m. PT. Venetian Rewards members, as well as Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers, will receive access to a pre-sale beginning Thursday, Oct. 3, at 10 a.m. PT. All pre-sales will end Thursday, Oct. 3, at 10 p.m. PT.

The new shows going on sale are:

March 2025: 21 & 22

May 2025: 16 & 17

Sept. 2025: 5 & 6

All performances are scheduled to begin at 8:30 p.m.

About David Spade

David Spade became a household favorite during his tenure as a cast member on NBC's “Saturday Night Live,” For his memorable role as Dennis Finch, the wise-cracking, power-hungry assistant on “Just Shoot Me,” Spade received nominations for a 1999 Emmy Award, Golden Globe and American Comedy Award. He continues to be a box office draw, touring his stand-up shows nationwide. His most recent stand-up special “Nothing Personal” debuted on Netflix in 2022.

Spade can be seen hosting the new FOX game show, “Snake Oil,” which debuted September 27, 2023. Spade fronts and produces the series, which sees convincing entrepreneurs pitch unique products to contestants, who must determine which are real or a sham for a chance to win life-changing money.

Currently, Spade can be heard co-hosting his podcast “Fly on the Wall,” alongside fellow SNL alumni Dana Carvey. In each episode, they interview cast members, hosts, writers and musical guests, as they share never-before told stories about their careers and how SNL's cultural history has impacted their lives beyond the show. The podcast premiered #1 in the comedy category and in the top five overall on Apple's podcast chart, and has since been nominated for Podcast Of The Year at the 2023 iHeartRadio Podcast Awards. Now on its second season, the podcast has featured interviews with Sir Paul McCartney, Lorne Michaels, Jimmy Fallon, Martin Short, Tina Fey, Maya Rudolph, Molly Shannon, Tom Hanks and many more. New episodes are released every Wednesday, everywhere podcasts are available.

Spade also starred in the 2020 Netflix original comedy, THE WRONG MISSY. At the time of release, the film was the # 1 movie on Netflix and the eighth most-watched Netflix original movie in the company's history. That same year, Spade also hosted his own late-night series “Lights Out with David Spade” on Comedy Central.

In July 2018, Spade released “A Polaroid Guy in a Snapchat World” exclusively on Audible. The audio book was a New York Times best-seller and was well received by critics and fans. Spade was also seen in the Netflix original comedy, FATHER OF THE YEAR which was one of the highest streamed films globally on Netflix. Prior to that, Spade starred in the Netflix original comedy THE DO-OVER, opposite Adam Sandler and Paula Patton, which is one of Netflix's biggest original film releases.

In 2015, Spade reprised his role as the hilarious and endearing “white trash” misfit, Joe Dirt, in the sequel to the cult classic, JOE DIRT 2: BEAUTIFUL LOSER, directed by Fred Wolf, with whom he also co-wrote the script. The film has been streamed over two million times, making it Crackle's most watched original movie to date. Later that same year, Spade also released his memoir, Almost Interesting, through Dey Street Books, which went on to become a New York Times Bestseller.

Spade was also seen in Sony Pictures' GROWN UPS 2 alongside Adam Sandler, Chris Rock, and Kevin James. The film was a follow up to the 2010 hit comedy about a group of childhood friends who reunite years later. In 2012, Spade was heard as the voice of Griffin the Invisible Man in the animated feature, HOTEL TRANSYLVANIA alongside Adam Sandler, Selena Gomez, Steve Buscemi, Kevin James, and Andy Samberg, among others. He reprised his role in the film's sequel, HOTEL TRANSYLVANIA 2, and returned for the third installment HOTEL TRANSYLVANIA 3: SUMMER VACATION. He reprised his role in HOTEL TRANSYLVANIA 4: TRANSFORMANIA, which was released on Amazon Prime in 2022.

Other popular film credits include Sony Pictures' BENCHWARMERS and Paramount Pictures' DICKIE ROBERTS: FORMER CHILD STAR, the latter which he co-wrote with Fred Wolf. Both opened # 1 at the box office and enjoyed critical and commercial success. Spade also co-starred with SNL alumnus Chris Farley in the films TOMMY BOY and BLACKSHEEP, the former for which the pair won a 1996 MTV Movie Award for "Best On-Screen Duo." He has also appeared in REALITY BITES, LIGHT SLEEPER, CONEHEADS, and LOST & FOUND (which he also co-wrote the screenplay).

On the small screen, Spade starred in the CBS comedy “Rules of Engagement.” The show was produced by Sony's Happy Madison Productions and centered around three men in different stages of their relationships: married, engaged, and single. The series enjoyed excellent ratings and critical success throughout all of its seven seasons. He also appeared in “The Showbiz Show” for Comedy Central, which aired from 2005-2007. Spade created, executive produced, hosted and wrote the show along with pal and former SNL writer Hugh Fink. He also had a memorable guest starring role on the critically acclaimed “The Larry Sanders Show” and appeared in HBO's “13thAnnual Young Comedians Special”. Spade has also had several well-received standup comedy specials, including Comedy Central's “David Spade: My Fake Problems” in 2014.

Born in Birmingham, Michigan, and raised in Scottsdale, Arizona, Spade began his career by performing stand-up comedy in clubs, theaters and colleges across the country. He made his television debut on SNL and was soon named the “Hot Stand-Up Comedian of the Year” by Rolling Stone Magazine. As a writer and a performer on SNL for five years, he is best known for his memorable characters including the sarcastic “Hollywood Minute” reporter on “Weekend Update” and catch phrases like “And you are…?” and “Buh-Bye!”

About Nikki Glaser

Nikki Glaser is one of the funniest female voices in comedy today. For over a decade at clubs across the country, and as the host of three hit podcasts, she has been honing her shockingly-honest, no-holds barred style of comedy. Her daily show, THE NIKKI GLASER PODCAST, launched in March 2021 through iHeartMedia and Will Ferrell's Big Money Players Network. It is a daily companion podcast that is peppered with Nikki's sense of humor and honesty to help keep listeners sane, well-informed and laughing through life. On July 16, she headlined her first HBO comedy special, GOOD CLEAN FILTH which was nominated for a Critics Choice Award for Best Comedy Special. She is also currently on her nationwide and international comedy tour, ONE NIGHT WITH NIKKI GLASER, which kicked off last summer.

Nikki is also the host and executive producer of the hit HBO Max reality dating series FBOY ISLAND. FBOY ISLAND follows three women who move to a tropical island where they're joined by 24 men – 12 self-proclaimed “Nice Guys” looking for love and 12 self-proclaimed “FBoys,” there to compete for cold, hard cash. The Washington Post hailed the series as “deliciously twisty” and TIME called it a “compelling and clever masterpiece” with “smart execution” noting that, “An advisor to the women and a gentle antagonist to the FBoys, Glaser, a comedian, brings just the right level of self-aware humor.” Season one of FBOY ISLAND had the biggest premiere weekend for an HBO Max Original reality series since the platform's launch. The second season premiered July 14.

This spring, Nikki took her love of reality TV to the next level by starring in, and executive producing, the E! half-hour reality sitcom WELCOME HOME NIKKI GLASER? Uprooted from her fast-paced Hollywood lifestyle, Nikki returns to her hometown of St. Louis where she embarks on a hilarious and often uncomfortable journey of self-discovery. Unfiltered, relatable, and unapologetically herself, Nikki navigates friends, family, and romance as a homegrown local celebrity.

Previously, Nikki was flexing her over-sharing muscle as the host of Comedy Central's first live daily morning show, YOU UP WITH NIKKI GLASER for SiriusXM, which ran from February 2018 to October 2020. Nikki's recent Netflix comedy special, BANGIN', was released October 2019. BANGIN' was the most watched Netflix special of the month and Vulture included it on their “10 Best Comedy Specials of 2019” year-end list. Nikki hosted, co-created and executive produced the critically-acclaimed and daring comedic show, NOT SAFE WITH NIKKI GLASER, for Comedy Central and NIKKI & SARA LIVE for MTV.

Nikki was a standout at the Comedy Central Roasts of Alec Baldwin, Bruce Willis and Rob Lowe, which led to her guest-hosting Jimmy Kimmel LIVE! and hosting the inaugural edition of the 2021 MTV MOVIE & TV AWARDS: UNSCRIPTED, which earned her stellar reviews. She also had memorable film and television roles in Judd Apatow's TRAINWRECK, NBC's AP BIO and INSIDE Amy Schumer, amongst others.

Nikki has multiple stand-up specials and late-night tv appearances in which she jokes about her most humiliating moments as a woman in the modern world. Nikki's past and current struggles with anorexia, depression, and anxiety are fair game in both her stand-up, and in in-depth interviews with THE Howard Stern SHOW, WTF WITH MARC MARON and Joe Rogan. She has become a complete open book on mic - and not just for the laughs, she's also adamant on being the empowering voice for women that she yearned for as a confused adolescent.

