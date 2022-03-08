Comedian Felipe Esparza Returns To Treasure Island Next Week

Comedian and actor Felipe Esparza will perform live in the Treasure Island Theatre on Friday, March 18 at 10:00 p.m.

A product of the streets of East L.A., Esparza is most known for his raw, real-life comedy. Starting out by opening for fellow comedians Gabriel Iglesias and Paul Rodriguez, Esparza got his big break after winning "Last Comic Standing" in 2010.

In 2017, Felipe and his wife self-financed and self-produced his second onea??hour standa??up special, entitled "Translate This", which they licensed to HBO. His most recent stand-up special was released September 2020 on Netflix as a dual release of two separate specials - a performance in English ("Bad Decisions") and a performance in Spanish ("Malas Decisiones").

In addition to his live standa??up touring, Felipe hosts a popular weekly podcast on the All Things Comedy Network called "What's Up Fool?" that focuses on interesting stories with celebrities and everyday people.

Tickets are available starting at $39.95, plus taxes and service charges, and can be purchased by calling 866-712-9308 or 702-894-7722, or visiting www.treasureisland.com.