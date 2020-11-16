Cirque du Soleil's ZUMANITY Announces Permanent Closure

The future of remaining Cirque shows in Las Vegas confirmed with contract extensions.

Cirque du Soleil informed the cast and crew of Zumanity about its permanent closure today.

"Zumanity was a groundbreaking departure for Cirque du Soleil when it opened in September of 2003," said Daniel Lamarre, President and CEO of Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group. "We are forever grateful to the extraordinarily talented cast, crew and staff who helped make Zumanity an unforgettable experience for more than 7.25 million guests."

After wowing audiences with more than 7,700 shows, the last performance of Zumanity took place on March 14, 2020 before it was shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Guests holding tickets for any future performances will be refunded at the original point of purchase. For more information, guests may contact lasvegas.customerservice@cirquedusoleil.com.

George Kliavkoff, President of Entertainment & Sports for MGM Resorts International, said, "Zumanity at New York-New York had a terrific run over the last 17 years and our partnership with Cirque du Soleil remains strong moving forward. We're grateful to the cast, crew and team at Cirque for having created something very special. We look forward to sharing plans for new entertainment programming at the New York-New York Theater in the months ahead."

Cirque du Soleil and MGM Resorts International have solidified their commitment to the partnership and the four shows remaining in the Cirque du Soleil portfolio. Contract extensions for "O" at Bellagio, The Beatles LOVE at The Mirage, KÀ at MGM Grand and Michael Jackson ONE at Mandalay Bay have been signed. Additionally, Treasure Island and Cirque du Soleil have recommitted to Mystère with a contract extension. With these extensions, Cirque du Soleil shows are guaranteed to entertain audiences well into the future.

The timing of the shows' reopening will be dictated first by the safety of guests and employees in compliance with the guidelines set forth by the Governor and other government agencies; and second, by the ability to operate the shows profitably.

More than 70 million visitors have experienced Cirque du Soleil shows in Las Vegas since Mystère opened in 1993 and Cirque du Soleil looks forward to continuing that legacy when the shows return safely to their theaters.

