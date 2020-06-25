Cirque du Soleil Presents New CirqueConnect Special Featuring LA NOUBA, QUIDAM and VAREKAI

In an ongoing effort to further its mission to entertain and evoke emotions of people around the world, this Friday Cirque du Soleil invites fans to tune-in for a new CirqueConnect 60-minute special featuring some of the best live show moments of La Nouba, Quidam and Varekai. Fans around the world can revel in truly mind-blowing acrobatics and reminisce on memories from these iconic productions from the comfort and safety of their homes.

About La Nouba:

La Nouba was the first Cirque du Soleil show to be presented at Disney Springs (formerly known as Downtown Disney) in Lake Buena Vista, Florida and ended its successful 19-year run on December 31, 2017.

Once upon a time, a door opened, and two worlds collided. Dreams clashed with reality. The mundane mixed with the marvelous. It was no longer possible to tell where one world began and the other ended. This new place was called La Nouba. This Cirque du Soleil creation is an unforgettable journey through this universe - at once threatening and exhilarating, frightening and familiar. La Nouba is the story of all stories, the site of all mysteries, where dreams and nightmares sleep side by side. La Nouba is memory, individual and universal. It beckons to us, challenges us to uncover passions we thought we had lost long ago. In La Nouba, anything is possible.

About Quidam:

Quidam marks a turning point in Cirque du Soleil's history. Unlike the troupe's previous shows, Quidam does not take spectators to an imaginary realm of fanciful, larger-than-life characters. Rather, it is an examination of our own world - inhabited by real people with real-life concerns. The show emanated from a concern about growing alienation and loneliness in a world that, ironically, is devising ever-more ingenious ways of keeping people in touch with one another. Quidam is about rediscovery - about giving new meaning to the mundane.

Quidam toured for 20 years under the Big Top and in Arena before closing in 2016.

About Varekai:

Varekai pays tribute to the nomadic soul, to the spirit and art of the circus tradition, and to those who quest with infinite passion.

Deep within a forest, at the summit of a volcano, exists an extraordinary world, a world where something else is possible. A world called Varekai. Parachuted into the shadows of a magical forest, a kaleidoscopic world imbued with fantastical creatures, a young man takes flight in an adventure both absurd and extraordinary. Varekai emerges from an explosive fusion of drama and acrobatics. The impossible becomes possible in stunning displays of skill and power set against innovative music and otherworldly sets, interwoven with vivid choreography that speaks to all in the universal language of movement.

Varekai is a critically-acclaimed production that toured for 15 years under the Big Top and in Arena. The last performance under the Big Top took place in 2013 and the show then undertakes another world arena tour. Varekai takes its final bow in December 2017.

Viewers are invited to tune-in this Friday June 26th at 12 p.m. PST / 3p.m. ET on the CirqueConnect content hub at cirquedusoleil.com/cirqueconnect. The special will remain available on the Cirque du Soleil CirqueConnect content hub for those who are not able to tune-in for the premiere viewing rendezvous on Friday.

Related Articles Shows View More Las Vegas Stories

More Hot Stories For You