Cirque Du Soleil Shows Suspended In Las Vegas Due to Coronavirus

Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group has announced the temporary suspension of the resident shows in Las Vegas including Mystère, "O", Zumanity, KÀ, The Beatles LOVE, Michael Jackson ONE, and Blue Man Group, effective March 15.

From the very beginning of the new coronavirus outbreak, the Group took rigorous measures to protect its work teams and the public. Our priority has always been, and remains, the health and safety of our artists, our partners, our employees and our audiences.

Tickets for canceled performances will automatically be refunded within 30 days.

An FAQ website has been established here: https://www.cirquedusoleil.com/faq/covid-19-rsd and this page, along with our social media pages, accessible via the buttons below, will be updated as more information is available.





