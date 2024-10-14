Cirque Du Soleil Celebrated With Newly Named Street, “Mystere Dreams Ave,” On The Las Vegas Strip

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The legendary Las Vegas production Mystère by Cirque du Soleil was honored with a permanent street sign along the iconic Las Vegas Blvd. “Mystère Dreams Ave” has replaced the former “Siren's Cove Blvd,” serving as the main entrance to Treasure Island Hotel & Casino.

Kicking off the unveiling ceremony was Treasure Island's Executive Director of Entertainment Operations, Paul Reams, who spoke to the impact of one of the longest lasting resident productions to date, followed by Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom, who highlighted the significance of this milestone for the Las Vegas community. The fun continued when Mystère performers helped unveil the new sign with Mystère's very own Red Bird perched on top.

Mike Newquist, President of the Resident Shows Division and Affiliate Shows Division also expressed his gratitude at the unveiling. “On behalf of the Cirque du Soleil team, we are extremely thankful to continue being part of Treasure Island's lasting legacy. The installation of ‘Mystère Dreams Ave' is a testament to the show's enduring influence. We sincerely appreciate our partners at Treasure Island for their continued support over the years and look forward to many more.”

The original must-see Cirque du Soleil production fuses high-energy acrobatics with evocative choreography all set to the thunderous rhythms of the Taïko drums. Recently surpassing 14,000 shows Mystère continues to inspire both new audiences and longtime fans. Performances take place Friday through Tuesday at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.cirquedusoleil.com/mystere.

