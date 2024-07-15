Celebrate the Holidays In July At The Smith Center With Seth Macfarlane, FRAGGLE ROCK LIVE! And More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



The holiday season might be half a year away, but summer is a perfect time to gift others – or yourself – with a stocking full of show tickets.

From November through January, The Smith Center for the Performing Arts will bring a star-studded lineup to the stage, including jazz heroes, Motown legends, Las Vegas favorites and a comedy icon who has conquered film and television.

Tickets for all of the shows go on sale Friday, July 19 at 10 a.m. at TheSmithCenter.com, and they're sure to sell out quickly.

Read on about the thrills these artists have in store, and grab tickets now to reserve these magical outings for when the temperature drops.

Shrek The Musical: Sensory-Inclusive Performance

November 30, 2024

Reynolds Hall

Tickets from $20

The Smith Center is thrilled to host a sensory-inclusive performance of the Broadway show Shrek The Musical, modified for individuals with sensory needs. It's designed to welcome all patrons into a supportive, judgment-free environment through physical and cultural modifications.

This performance will include adjustments to the show's sound and lighting to create a more ambient environment with less sensory stimulation. The full-length production will run approximately two and a half hours, with a 20-minute intermission.

Huntertones

December 6, 2024

Myron's

Tickets from $39

Huntertones' high-energy, horn-driven jazz fusion sound features genre-bending composition and unconventional covers. Every show is a social experience celebrating the joy of music.

Las Vegas Philharmonic: A Very Vegas Christmas

December 7, 2024

Reynolds Hall

Tickets from $29

Celebrate the season with family and friends as guest conductor George Daugherty leads the Las Vegas Philharmonic through carols, classics, sing-alongs and sparkling holiday favorites. On sale now.



Clint Holmes: Holmes for the Holidays

December 7-8, 2024

Myron's

Tickets from $39

Celebrate the yuletide season with Grammy-nominated vocalist Clint Holmes as he performs a variety of holiday songs from years past and present. Share in the warmth of the season as Holmes entertains and captivates the audience while recalling stories of the holidays with family and friends.

Christian Sands: Christmas Stories

December 13, 2024

Myron's

Tickets from $39

Grammy-nominated jazz composer and pianist Christian Sands performs songs from his 2023 holiday release, Christmas Stories, and more. The album is a spirited mix of cherished memories and new inspirations, blending timeworn traditions with unexpected surprises.

Nevada Ballet Theatre: The Nutcracker

December 14-15, 19-24 & 26-27

Reynolds Hall

Tickets from $36

Nevada Ballet Theatre's The Nutcracker is a magical journey through a larger-than-life world of waltzing flowers, nimble fairies and moonlit snow. Choreographed by James Canfield, the Las Vegas wintertime tradition is packed with glittering holiday cheer. On sale now.

David Perrico's Pop Strings Orchestra: Christmas Holiday Show Feat. The Raiderettes

December 14, 2024

Myron's

Tickets from $39

The award-winning David Perrico Pop Strings Orchestra, the Las Vegas Raiders' official house band, returns to Myron's, featuring world-class Las Vegas musicians who have also performed with the likes of Celine Dion, Beyoncé, Cirque du Soleil and more. Hear them celebrate the holidays.

Michelle Johnson: A World of Christmas

December 15, 2024

Myron's

Tickets from $39

Critically acclaimed vocalist and “Las Vegas' First Lady of Jazz,” Michelle Johnson returns to The Smith Center for the holidays with “A World of Christmas.” This engaging, multicultural show is a celebration of holiday music from around the world and will feature songs in a variety of genres and languages, along with classic Christmas favorites.

Jonathan Karrant: Christmas Wish

December 17, 2024

Myron's

Tickets from $29

Renowned singer Jonathan Karrant brings you a delightful evening celebrating some of the most beloved holiday songs of all time. Karrant will perform selections from his acclaimed holiday album Christmas Wish, bring special guests to the stage and share some of his favorite Christmas memories.

Frankie Moreno: Frankie's Christmas Party

December 20-22, 2024

Myron's

Tickets from $35

Get in the festive spirit with Frankie Moreno as he brings his highly contagious “Christmas Party” songs and playful stage antics to Myron's. With 17 top-10 albums and 113 top-10 singles to his credit, Moreno has been consistently breaking records and wowing audiences with his own brand of genre-blurring rock 'n' roll.

An Evening with Seth MacFarlane

December 31, 2024

Reynolds Hall

Tickets from $45

Ring in 2025 with Seth MacFarlane, the five-time Emmy winner, five-time Grammy nominee and Academy Award nominee behind some of today's most popular television, music and film content, including the animated Fox series Family Guy, the Hulu space adventure series The Orville: New Horizons and Peacock's original Comedy Ted. He has also released eight studio albums, including last year's We Wish You the Merriest, a holiday duet album with Liz Gillies.

The Four Tops & The Temptations

January 11, 2025

Reynolds Hall

Tickets from $45

A pair of legendary Motown groups and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees join forces – and hit-filled catalogs – on one stage. The Four Tops bring soulful classics like “I Can't Help Myself (Sugar Pie, Honey Bunch),” “It's the Same Old Song” and “Reach Out I'll Be There,” while The Temptations arrive with such favorites as “My Girl,” “Just My Imagination (Running Away With Me),” and “Papa Was a Rollin' Stone.” A night of lifelong memories awaits.

Boney James

January 25, 2025

Reynolds Hall

Tickets from $39

Four-time Grammy nominee Boney James, who has sold more than 3 million albums during his years as a recording artist and performer, returns to the stage at Reynolds Hall. The renowned saxophonist has sent a record 20 songs to No. 1 on Billboard's Smooth Jazz Airplay chart, most recently spending three weeks at the top in April as a featured player on Big Mike Hart's “Cigar Lounge.”

Fraggle Rock Live

January 26, 2025

Reynolds Hall

Tickets from $25

When Gobo Fraggle discovers a legend about a long lost Fraggle treasure called the Great Song Stone, his pals Mokey, Boober, Wemble and Red join him on an adventure to find it – and end up celebrating the greatest treasure of all. Featuring gorgeous new walk-around versions of the Fraggles, puppet-sized and mechanized Doozers, appearances from the giant Gorgs and exclusive new magical puppet creatures from the acclaimed Jim Henson's Creature Shop, this all-new musical stage adventure will welcome audiences into the incredible world of the iconic and beloved Fraggle Rock.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit TheSmithCenter.com or call 702-749-2000. Box Office phone hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Please note that The Smith Center Box Office is open two hours prior to each performance.

Comments