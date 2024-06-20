Bob Zany Brings Hilarity to Delirious Comedy Club in Downtown Las Vegas

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



With over 7,664,048 million views on his Dry Bar Comedy Special, Bob Zany, the most sarcastic comedian of all time is performing June 18-20th at Delirious Comedy Club inside the showroom at Hennessey's Las Vegas Thurs - Sat at 7 & 9pm.

Bob has appeared on over a thousand national TV shows, from The Tonight Show to a seventeen-year stint appearing on and co-hosting The Jerry Lewis Telethon. Zany can be seen on Showtime in Billy Gardell's Road Dogs. His numerous film credits include Joe Dirt with David Spade, Steven Soderberg's Informant playing Matt Damon's attorney and 23 Minutes to Sunrise.

Zany also has a documentary about his 35-plus career, Close, But No Cigar. Having performed in all 50 states and nine countries from England to Israel, and headlining shows from Atlantic City to Las Vegas, he'll bring years of experience and the FUNNY! No stranger to the radio, he has appeared on the Bob and Tom Show with the Zany Report for 18 plus years.

Bob Zany is considered an American comedy icon who first performed on the original Gong Show In 1977. Subsequently, this launched his 40-plus year stand-up career. Bob has performed in all 50 states as well as on the island of Guam. Bob has made dozens of TV appearances over the years, including beating Las Vegas legend, Carrot Top, on the TV competition show, Star Search.

Join Bob along with Erin O'Connor, Ryan Cole & Guy Fessenden for a night of no-holds barred comedy!

As the only full-time comedy club in Downtown Las Vegas, Delirious Comedy Club is also proud to announce they now serve a full dinner menu in their showroom at Hennessey's Tavern on Fremont St.

Customers have the option to come early and enjoy amazing appetizers, a full dinner from Salmon, Steak, Shrimp, Salads, Sandwiches, Burgers and more and can even order during the show.

Delirious Comedy Club has also added their 5 Star, Family Friendly House Of Magic Show at 5pm Thurs - Sun featuring a rotating cast of the top comedy magicians and variety artists working today. The show is great for the entire family and has a full food menu along with special priced kid's menu.

If that weren't enough, kids under 12 get in for ½ General Admission. Some of the House Of Magic's headliners include Justin Rivera, Chad Chesmark, Michael DeSchalit and Sideshow Bert.

Delirious Comedy Club is thrilled to feature Bob Zany for a special even this week and returning next week is resident headliner Don Barnhart (Dry Bar Comedy, USO Tours, Bob & Tom Show) joined by other national acts, surprise guests and rising local stars. You may have seen many of our comedians on The Tonight Show, HBO, Netflix, Comedy Central and more.

At Delirious Comedy Club, we take comedy seriously. If you're looking for a great night of laughter, Delirious Comedy Club and House of Magic Las Vegas are the place to be.

Check out the link below for Bob Zany's Dry Bar Comedy Special

Located inside the Delirious Showroom at Hennessey's Tavern.

425 Fremont St. Las Vegas, NV 89101

Shows run Thurs - Sun at 5, 7 & 9pm. Tickets start at only $39.95 with VIP Front Row and VIP Rows 2-3 options.

For more information or to purchase tickets, please call 702-541-2660 or visit our website at www.DeliriousComedyClub.com or www.HouseOfMagicLasVegas.com

