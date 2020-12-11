BWW Feature: JOURNEY TO THE NORTH POLE at The Industrial Event Space Celebrates the Holidays

Even with everything occurring, Mr. Grinch won't stop the holidays as guests jingle all the way to Journey to the North Pole, the drive-through experience. Guests will be transported to a winter wonderland complete with hot cocoa state-of-the-art lights, lasers, projections, and the North Pole with Santa to perfectly programmed holiday hits. Pack family and friends into the car for the family-friendly joyride to celebrate the spirit of the season at the INDUSTRIAL event space through Jan. 3, 2021.

The winter wonderland includes three immersive experiences for revelers to enjoy after tuning into a designated radio station. The music is simulcast as it showcases dazzling lights under a laser recreation of the awe-inspiring aurora borealis.

Driving down the Path of Lights, the mesmerizing tunnel of glittering lights, bubbles, and snow (that sticks) takes everyone on an unforgettable journey. It is then time to arrive at Santa's Workshop in the North Pole experience with Santa and his merry helpers. Best of all, guests can capture selfies with Santa from the safety of their vehicles.

Over 100,000 lights on 380 strands with 100 fixtures, including the programmable mega tree, were designed and created by a team of more than 30 Las Vegas creative professionals, illuminating the journey to the North Pole. Journey to the North Pole is a co-production of Josh Abelson (the INDUSTRIAL event space), Brian Rogerson (Sin City Scenic), and Emo Palumbo (Tag Team Productions).

Journey to the North Pole can be experienced nightly from 5 to 10 p.m. at the INDUSTRIAL event space, 2330 S. Industrial Road, through Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021. Tickets are on sale at northpolelv.com/tickets. Space is limited, and advance purchases are required. For more information, visit northpolelv.com.