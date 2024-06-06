Las Vegas Elvis Festival and Official Talent Competition Comes to Las Vegas

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



VEGAS ELVIS FEST will take place in Las Vegas, NV, June 13 through June 15, 2024.

Vegas Elvis Fest will take place at The Modern Showrooms at Alexis Park Resort Hotel, with multiple world-class Elvis Tribute Artists gracing the stage. Tribute Artists to perform include three of Elvis Presley Enterprises World Champions, Brandon Bennett, Bill Cherry, and Victor Trevino Jr., along with six additional special guest Elvis performers over the five concert events.

In addition to the concert events, the official search for the next Elvis Presley Enterprises world champion, the Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Competition, will take place in two preliminary rounds and one final round.

The contest will feature 25 to 30 Elvis Tribute Artists from as far away as the United Kingdom and Japan battling it out for the best sound and lookalike to Elvis. The winner will represent the Vegas Elvis Fest in Memphis, Tennessee, this coming August against others from around the world who have competed in similar competitions.

Vegas Elvis Fest is Produced by Kurt Brown and Brown Productions LLC, the producers of the long-running hit Las Vegas Elvis Tribute Show, "All Shook Up - Tribute to the King".

Brown has produced forty-five Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Competitions, more than any other entity worldwide.

"We are very excited to be hosting Vegas Elvis Fest in Las Vegas, where the King made a tremendous impact not just on music but also on this city. We are excited for the mix of Elvis Tribute Artists from across the globe to all assemble and celebrate a weekend filled with friendly competition and a lot of fun," said Kurt Brown, CEO of Brown Productions LLC.

For the event schedule and to purchase tickets for the Vegas Elvis Fest, go to www.vegaselvisfest.com or call the Modern Showrooms Box Office at 702-483-8056

Comments