VIDEO: First Look At LES MISERABLES at The Muny

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







The first production of The Muny's 2024 summer season is Les Misérables starring John Riddle, Jordan Donica, Teal Wicks, Red Concepción, Jade Jones, Ken Page, Emily Bautista, Gracie Annabelle Parker, Peter Neureuther and James D. Gish. Get a first look at the cast in action!

The production opened the theatre's 106th season last night and runs through June 23 on the James S. McDonnell Stage in Forest Park.

The Les Misérables creative team is led by Director Seth Sklar-Heyn, with Choreographer Jesse Robb, Music Director James Moore and Associate Musical Director Michael Horsley.

“A timeless musical like Les Misérables deserves a powerhouse cast, and the group of actors Seth has chosen will leave you in awe,” said Muny Artistic Director & Executive Producer Mike Isaacson. “Audiences will be thrilled to see Victor Hugo's complex characters gloriously sung on our stage by these wonderfully talented artists.”