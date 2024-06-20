Video: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG's Leana Rae Concepcion on What She Has Learned From Daniel Radcliffe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Your favorite podcast hosts Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo , are thrilled to announce the latest episode of the “Survival Jobs”, featuring the extraordinarily talented and thoughtful theater enthusiast, Leana Rae Concepcion who made her debut in the Tony-winning Best Musical Revival hit, Merrily We Roll Along, this past year. In this insightful episode, Leana shares invaluable lessons learned from working alongside her co-star, Tony-winner Daniel Radcliffe, and what it was like to understudy and bring the dynamic character of “Beth” to life for the first time in front of an audience.

Listeners will also get an inside look at Leana’s remarkable cabaret performance at 54 Below last year, where she describes the electrifying experience of performing on stage in front of an energized audience.

Before the episode concludes with a fun-filled Sondheim-edition “Finish-the-Lyric” game, Leana opens up about balancing her current survival job with performing eight shows a week on Broadway—a testament to her dedication and passion for the craft.

The episode opens with Jason and Samantha discussing the upcoming Greater Bridgeport Pride event in Jason’s hometown of Bridgeport on Saturday June 22, as well as recapping highlights from the 2024 Tony Awards that aired this past Sunday.

Lastly, the exclusive video interview can be found here on Broadway World, while the audio-only version of the episode is available on popular platforms such as Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Audible or any of your other favorite podcast apps. Tune in now for insights, inspiration, and entertainment!