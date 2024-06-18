THE WILL TO LIVE By Juliana Renee Martin Wins Las Vegas Fringe Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Juliana Renee Martin's debut play, "The Will to Live" has won first place at the Las Vegas Fringe Festival! This remarkable achievement marks Martin's first time entering the festival and her debut as both playwright and director.

In celebration of this victory and in response to overwhelming audience demand, "The Will to Live" will return for two additional encore performances on June 21st and 22nd at 7PM. These encore shows will also feature the festival's second-place winner, Jerry Finnegan's "Sister," presented by Las Vegas Little Theatre.

Follow the Wright family as Angela, eldest daughter to Dorothy, takes charge of the finances and the family since the passing of her father, seven months prior. With only mother and daughter in the home, while constantly being interrupted from Dorothy's other children, "The Will to Live" shows audiences in reverse the power of family, greed, & unconditional love in under one hour. This compelling narrative is brought to life by the incredible talents of Sherri Brewer and Kim Forest, both of whom have captivated audiences with their outstanding performances. This play's compelling narrative and strong performances captivated the judges and audiences alike, earning it the top honor.

For tickets and information, please visit: https://www.lvlt.org/fringe2024 or https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=243137

SHOWDATES:

June 21 at 7pm

June 22at 7pm

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT

JULIANA RENEE MARTIN at 702-773-8981 OR MS.JULIANA.RENEE@GMAIL.COM

$30 GENERAL ADMISSION TICKETS (2 SHOWS FOR 1 TICKET)

LAS VEGAS LITTLE THEATRE BLACK BOX (3920 SCHIFF DRIVE)

"THE WILL TO LIVE" RUNS 1 HOUR LONG

STARRING: SHERRI BREWER, KIM FOREST, ADAM DOOLEY, GLENN HEALTH, AND JAMIE CARVELLI

