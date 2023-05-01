Victor Raider-Wexler to Star In EDDIE: THE FRIENDSHIP THAT CHANGED HISTORY At The White Theatre

As Israel celebrates its 75th anniversary as a modern nation in May, The Lewis and Shirley White Theatre at the Jewish Community Center of Greater Kansas City (The J) and Kansas City Actors Theatre present the one-man show "Eddie: The Friendship That Changed History" on Saturday, May 13 (7:30 p.m.) and Sunday, May 14 (2 p.m.). The May 14 performance coincides with the actual 75th anniversary of the creation of the modern state of Israel.

Sponsored by the Truman Library Institute, this production is part of The White Theatre's Special Engagement Series. Tickets are available at www.thewhitetheatre.org or by calling the box office at (913) 327-8054.

Starring veteran stage, film, and TV actor, Victor Raider-Wexler, "Eddie: The Friendship That Changed History," tells the fascinating true story of Eddie Jacobson, an Army buddy, former business partner, and lifelong friend of President Harry S. Truman, who was instrumental in convincing Truman to support the United Nations resolution establishing the state of Israel in 1948. This one-man play was written by Bob Feinberg and Marvin Starkman.

Following both performances, there will be a facilitated discussion with a historian from the Truman Library, Raider-Wexler, and Noa Dovrat, Kansas City Community Israeli Emissary. In addition, thanks to the support of the Truman Library Institute, The J will be hosting the traveling exhibit, "Harry S. Truman and the Birth of Israel," which will be on display in the theatre lobby through May 20.

"We are so pleased to partner with Kansas City Actor's Theatre and The Truman Library Institute to bring this educational, entertaining work to the Kansas City community for the very first time," said Keith Wiedenkeller, Director of Arts + Culture at The J and Managing Artistic Director of The White Theatre.

Wiedenkeller, who is co-directing the show with veteran director and producer, Dennis Hennessy, said "It's especially important to share this story as Israel celebrates its 75th 'birthday', for though it has been said that 'without Harry Truman, there would be no Israel today,' I would maintain that without the persistence, passion and determination of Eddie Jacobson, Truman might never have taken his courageous stand in the first place."

Jacobson, the son of Jewish immigrants, first met Truman in 1905 when he moved to Kansas City. The pair reconnected in 1917 when they reported for basic training in Oklahoma during World War I. After the war, the two became business partners and remained close friends even after Truman became president. When it seemed "The Palestine Problem" was unsolvable, Jacobson urged Truman to take just one more meeting, a meeting that changed history. Truman became the first world leader to recognize the new state of Israel on May 14, 1948.

Raider-Wexler, who plays Jacobson, is an accomplished actor with numerous credits, from recurring roles in television shows like "Everybody Loves Raymond", "Seinfeld" and "The King of Queens," to individual appearances in almost 100 other shows. His film career spans over five decades and includes many well-known films, like "The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle," "Dr. Dolittle 2", and "Minority Report". Thanks to his distinctive voice, Raider-Wexler has also played voiceover roles in numerous animated works, including acclaimed Netflix original series "Trollhunters". Younger audience members may even recognize his voice from one of his many appearances in video games! Kansas City audiences may recognize Raider-Wexler from his many appearances on stage here, including numerous Kansas City Actor's Theatre productions as well as The White Theatre's "Hershel and the Hanukkah Goblins".

Following "Eddie: The Friendship That Changed History," next up at The White Theatre will be a performance by The Kinnor Philharmonic on June 4 featuring the iconic music of Aaron Copland. The 18th season will close with the musical family favorite "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat," in a four- week run July 1-23.

The White Theatre season is produced by The J's Arts + Culture Department in a state-of-the-art, 500-seat performing arts community theatre. The White Theatre is both welcoming and inclusive, providing ADA accessible-seating options, access without steps, assistive listening devices, and The J's signature open captioning system at select performances, making live theatre accessible for all patrons.

The White Theatre is located at The J, 5801 W. 115th St., in Overland Park. The White Theatre box office is open Tuesday through Friday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. as well as 60 minutes before curtain on performance days.

Full descriptions and performance times for each event are available at TheWhiteTheatre.org.

About The White Theatre

The Lewis & Shirley White Theatre, built in 2005, is a 500 seat, state-of-the-art venue that hosts a wide variety of performances throughout the year. Its annual theatre and concert series continues a 90+ year community theatre tradition, established in 1932, with The Resident Theatre, the region's first and longest-running community theatre. Ample free parking is available, and the theatre is entirely accessible for those of all abilities. The theatre is available for private rentals for area non-profit groups.

About The J

The Jewish Community Center of Greater Kansas City opened in 1914 in midtown Kansas City, Missouri and has grown and adapted to serve the changing needs of Greater Kansas City's Jewish and secular communities. Our mission is to build a strong, vibrant, and inclusive community that enhances wellness, meaning, and joy, based on Jewish values, heritage, and culture. We are a welcoming community that embodies Jewish values in a safe and respectful environment. People of all ages and backgrounds learn and grow at our 'home away from home.' For more information, visit TheJKC.org.

About Kansas City Actors Theatre

Kansas City Actors Theatre's mission is to produce thought-provoking plays that explore, celebrate, and share what it is to be human, with sensitivity, intelligence, and humor. We nurture our local artistic community by employing the finest talents of Kansas City's diverse professional theatre community, which in turn makes Kansas City a more vibrant, vital place to live and work.

About the Harry S. Truman Library & Museum

Established in 1957, the Harry S. Truman Presidential Library & Museum preserves and provides access to President Truman's historical materials. Through engaging exhibits and programs, the Library aspires to reach a broad and diverse audience in a continuous effort to keep President Truman's life and legacy alive, emphasizing his ideals of citizenship, learning, and service.