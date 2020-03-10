VIDEO: Hear the 11-Piece Orchestra Bringing CAROUSEL to Life at MTH Theater

MTH Theater at Crown Center presents Rodgers and Hammerstein's CAROUSEL.

The production is directed by Jeff Church and features an ensemble cast including Robert Gibby Brand, Molly Denninghoff, Kelsea Botwinik-Hruza, Colin Frederick, Lateesha Jackson, Noelle Olson, Reed Pearman, Ryan Russell, Mark Sepulvada, Carson Tate, Marc Wayne, and Ava Wichser.

The production team includes music direction by Anthony Edwards, choreography by Caroline Dahm, lighting design by Shane Rowse, scenic design by Mark A. Exline, sound design by Jon Robertson, costume design by Shannon Smith-Regnier and stage management by Lacey Willis.

Anthony Nuccio (Rock of Ages) makes his MTH debut and assumes the role of troubled carousel barker Billy Bigelow, while Gabriela Delano (MTH's In The Heights) takes on the role of Julie Jordan.

The second musical by the team of Richard Rodgers (music) and Oscar Hammerstein II (book and lyrics,) Carousel was adapted from Ferenc Molnár's 1909 play Liliom, transplanting its Budapest setting to the Maine coastline. The story revolves around carousel barker Billy Bigelow, and his romance with Julie Jordan. The show includes some of the most well-known musical theater tunes of all-time, including "If I Loved You," "June Is Bustin' Out All Over," and "You'll Never Walk Alone".

Carousel plays March 19 - April 11. Tickets are available by calling the MTH Box Office at 816.221.6987 or by visiting www.mthkc.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Kansas City Stories

More Hot Stories For You