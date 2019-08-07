VIDEO: A DOLL'S HOUSE Begins Tonight At City Stage

Kansas City Actors Theatre and Henrik Ibsen: Together for the first time. "A Doll's House" created a scandal when it was first staged 140 years ago, now you can decide for yourself whether Nora Helmer makes the right choice as she fights to save her family and herself from ruin.

Plus, be a part of a cross-theatre event by experiencing the original classic at Kansas City Actors Theatre before seeing tis contemporary sequel-of-sorts, "A Doll's House, Part 2" at the Unicorn Theatre in October.

Featuring Hillary Clemens, Todd Lanker, Christina Schafer, Brian Paulette, Tyler Alan Rowe, Carla Noack, Aria Rose Smith, and Drew Squire under the direction of Darren Sextro.