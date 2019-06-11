The Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts Announces Two Performances in the 2019-2020 Kauffman Center Presents Series.

Today, the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts announced two performances in the 2019-2020 Kauffman Center Presents series.

Cultural icon Common continues to break down barriers with a multitude of diverse roles and critically acclaimed music. In addition to new music, Common will perform a collection of his greatest hits and celebrated fan favorites during his Aug. 29 performance in Muriel Kauffman Theatre. Opening for Common is GRAMMY-nominated singer-songwriter, activist and acclaimed hip-hop artist, Maimouna Youssef aka Mumu Fresh. Every pair of tickets for this show includes new music from Common. Ticket buyers will receive an email with more details about their offer approximately seven days after the purchase.

Tickets for the event range from $43.75 to $83.75, plus applicable fees, and go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Friday, June 14. Limit of eight tickets per sale. VIP packages are available.

In celebration of The Beatles' 50th anniversary of the White Album, the Kauffman Center welcomes It Was Fifty Years Ago Today - Tour 2019. A tribute to The Beatles' White Album, this performance features an all-star lineup including Christopher Cross, Todd Rundgren, Micky Dolenz (The Monkees), Jason Scheff (Chicago), Joey Molland (Badfinger), and musical director Joey Curatolo, who also directed music for RAIN: A Tribute to The Beatles. Some of rock's biggest legends come together to perform their greatest hits and pay homage to one of modern music's most influential albums - The Beatles' White Album.

Tickets for the event range from $49 to $109, plus applicable fees, and go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Friday, June 21. VIP packages are available.

Tickets will be available through the Kauffman Center Box Office at (816) 994-7222 or online at www.kauffmancenter.org.

The Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts - a major not-for-profit center for music, opera, theater and dance designed by Moshe Safdie - opened in 2011. Serving as a cultural cornerstone for Kansas City and the region, the Kauffman Center delivers extraordinary and diverse performing arts experiences. Honored as one of the World's 15 Most Beautiful Concert Halls, the Kauffman Center attracts some of the world's most renowned performers and entertainers.

Through educational outreach programs and community enrichment, the Kauffman Center supports Kansas City as a cultural destination. More information on the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts is available at kauffmancenter.org.

Photo Credit: Tim Hursley





