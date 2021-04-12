Starlight Holds Blood Drive as CBC Announces Blood Emergency One Year Into the Pandemic

With the region's blood supply dangerously low and donors desperately needed, Starlight will hold a two-day blood drive, Monday, April 19 and Tuesday, April 20 and invites all eligible Kansas City donors to give. Community Blood Center (CBC) recently announced a blood shortage in the region, one year after the metro was shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Before COVID-19, donors could stop by community blood drives at convenient locations like high schools, colleges and offices. It has been one year since these groups had to cancel their blood drives due to COVID-19 and few have been able to resume these life-saving events.

CBC currently has just over a 4-day supply of blood, which is well below what is needed by area hospitals. The Kansas City metro's healthcare system requires nearly 600 donations each day to treat patients ranging from trauma victims to newborn babies and their mothers to cancer patients. Donors with type O and type B blood are especially needed, as CBC currently has less than a 3-day supply of these blood types.

"With thousands getting vaccinated each day, we are thrilled to watch our state recover from this catastrophic year," said Kim Peck, Senior Executive Director of Community Blood Center. "As Kansas City bounces back this spring, we need everyone to make an appointment and donate blood to help save lives. While the end of the pandemic is near, our struggle to fight for those in need continues."

Several Swope Park and surrounding area organizations plan to participate in the blood drive, including the KC Pet Project, The Southtown Council, Kansas City Parks & Recreation and Go Ape KC. The two-day drive will be held in Starlight's Applause Club on Monday, April 19 and Tuesday, April 20 from 10 a.m - 4 p.m. Appointments are strongly encouraged and can be made online at savealifenow.org/group, enter group code: EG9Z. The Applause Club is located on the east side of Starlight and can be accessed via Gate 8. Parking is available curbside and in the Zoo's Zebra and Cheetah parking lots.

In order to protect CBC staff, healthy blood donors and our community blood supply, individuals are required to wear a face mask to their donation. Donors are instructed not to attend the blood drive if they are experiencing a fever or other symptoms of COVID-19 (chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing) or have been diagnosed with or suspected of having COVID-19 until 14 days after their illness has resolved. Please note: CBC does NOT test for COVID-19. Additional information is available at savealifenow.org/coronavirus.