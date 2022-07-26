LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at Warwick Theatre

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS opens on August 5th and runs through August 21st at the Warwick Theatre in the Westport Entertainment District. With book by Howard Ashman and music by Alan Menken, the musical comedy is loosely based on the 1960 film of the same name.

The world premiere of the musical LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS appeared Off-Off-Broadway at the workshop for the Players Art Foundation on May 6, 1982, where it remained until June 6, 1982. On July 2, 1982, the musical opened at the Off-Broadway Orpheum Theatre in Manhattan's East Village. It ran at the Orpheum until November 1987, making it the third longest-running musical and the highest-grossing production in Off-Broadway history.

In 1983 the production won the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Musical and Outstanding Musical Lyrics, Howard Ashman. In 1983 it won the Outer Critics Award for Best Off-Broadway Musical and for Best Score. That same year it won the New York Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Musical. In 2004 it was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical, Hunter Foster.

Padgett Productions last brought LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS to Kansas City in 2010, and it is one of the most requested shows of the company. The musical comedy centers around a Venus Fly Trap-type plant that Seymour finds and takes care of. Imagine his surprise when he discovers Audrey 2, named for Seymour's love interest, best survives on human blood and flesh.

The plant puppets are being shipped in from New York with their musical stylings being performed by Matthew Harris. Also brought in from out of town is Las Vegas actor and singer Katie Marie Jones, appearing as Audrey. Nick Padgett, Producing Artistic Director of Padgett Productions, takes the leading role as Seymour. The cast includes Kristin Altoro-Nevins, Chad Burris, Tom Nelson, Jazlyn Epps, and Alena Riley

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS plays at the Warwick until August 21st, proof of vaccination and masks are not required. Drinks are available before the show and during intermission. Purchase tickets online at www.PadgettProductionsKC.com.