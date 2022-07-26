Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at Warwick Theatre

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at Warwick Theatre

Running August 5th through August 21st

Register for Kansas City News

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 26, 2022  

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at Warwick Theatre

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS opens on August 5th and runs through August 21st at the Warwick Theatre in the Westport Entertainment District. With book by Howard Ashman and music by Alan Menken, the musical comedy is loosely based on the 1960 film of the same name.

The world premiere of the musical LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS appeared Off-Off-Broadway at the workshop for the Players Art Foundation on May 6, 1982, where it remained until June 6, 1982. On July 2, 1982, the musical opened at the Off-Broadway Orpheum Theatre in Manhattan's East Village. It ran at the Orpheum until November 1987, making it the third longest-running musical and the highest-grossing production in Off-Broadway history.

In 1983 the production won the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Musical and Outstanding Musical Lyrics, Howard Ashman. In 1983 it won the Outer Critics Award for Best Off-Broadway Musical and for Best Score. That same year it won the New York Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Musical. In 2004 it was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical, Hunter Foster.

Padgett Productions last brought LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS to Kansas City in 2010, and it is one of the most requested shows of the company. The musical comedy centers around a Venus Fly Trap-type plant that Seymour finds and takes care of. Imagine his surprise when he discovers Audrey 2, named for Seymour's love interest, best survives on human blood and flesh.

The plant puppets are being shipped in from New York with their musical stylings being performed by Matthew Harris. Also brought in from out of town is Las Vegas actor and singer Katie Marie Jones, appearing as Audrey. Nick Padgett, Producing Artistic Director of Padgett Productions, takes the leading role as Seymour. The cast includes Kristin Altoro-Nevins, Chad Burris, Tom Nelson, Jazlyn Epps, and Alena Riley

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS plays at the Warwick until August 21st, proof of vaccination and masks are not required. Drinks are available before the show and during intermission. Purchase tickets online at www.PadgettProductionsKC.com.





Related Articles View More Kansas City Stories

From This Author - Steve Wilson

        Steve Wilson is a professional writer, artist, and photographer living in the Kansas City metropolitan area.  For the last two years, he has been writing theatrical... (read more about this author)


LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at Warwick Theatre
July 26, 2022

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS opens on August 5th and runs through August 21st at the Warwick Theatre in the Westport Entertainment District. With book by Howard Ashman and music by Alan Menken, the musical comedy is loosely based on the 1960 film of the same name. What did our critic think of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at Warwick Theatre?
Review: PREJUDICE AND PRIDE OPENS IN KANSAS CITY at Musical Theater Heritage
July 16, 2022

The heavens are filled with bright, shiny stars and so is the stage at the Musical Theater Heritage theater located in Crown Center. The hilarious world premiere of PREJUDICE AND PRIDE runs through July 24th and then goes to Edinburgh, Scotland in August. Sam Writes and Nicholas Collett Production brings this gender-swapping American folk music to life with a comedy style befitting of a larger audience. What did our critic think of PREJUDICE AND PRIDE OPENS IN KANSAS CITY at Musical Theater Heritage?
Review: WORLD PREMIERE OF ALICE'S WONDERLAND OPENS IN KANSAS CITY at Coterie Theatre
July 9, 2022

The Coterie Theatres' world premiere of a new family musical, ALICE’S WONDERLAND runs at The Coterie Theatre at Crown Center through August 7. Adapted from the Lewis Carroll classic story the musical features an original score with book, music, and lyrics by J. Quinton Johnson and Julia Riew. Brianna Woods directs, with musical direction by Delano Mendoza, and choreography by Marc Wayne.
BWW Review: SWEENEY TODD, DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET at The Warwick Theatre
June 13, 2022

The Warwick Theatre, in the Westport Entertainment District, plays host to Padgett Productions' opening of SWEENEY TODD, THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET through June 26. The Stephen Sondheim musical is one of the most elaborate productions I have ever seen Nick Padgett undertake, and he brings it to life with unmatched brilliance. The only regret anyone should have about this magnificent show is if you miss seeing it at The Warwick.
SWEENEY TODD, THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET at Warwick Theatre This June
May 25, 2022

Stephen Sondheim’s wickedly funny musical masterpiece, SWEENEY TODD, THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET, opens June 10th at the Warwick Theatre in Kansas City. The theatre is located on the eastern side of the Westport Entertainment District at 3927 Main Street. Find out how to get tickets and learn all about the production.