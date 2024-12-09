Review: WHO'S HOLIDAY A CHRISTMAS MASTERPIECE OPENS IN KANSAS CITY at The Ruby Room

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ho...Ho...Ho, Cindy Lou Who, that’s who returned to Kansas City on Friday, December 6, in WHO’S HOLIDAY A NEW COMEDY WITH A TWIST OF RHYME. Padgett Productions’ Christmas delight opened on the stage of the Ruby Room inside Crown Center. The Ruby Room is the perfect venue for WHO’S HOLIDAY, as the show is a true holiday gem. WHO’S HOLIDAY runs through December 23 at the theater.

By popular demand, Padgett Productions, Nick Padgett Producing Artistic Director, brings back the hilarious, campy, adult-only parody of a holiday classic, after a one-year hiatus. This is the fifth stage production of the show by Padgett Productions, and the third year it has been performed at Crown Center. Written by Matthew Lombardo, WHO’S HOLIDAY, produced by Whoville Theatrical first opened in 2017 at The Westside Theatre in New York City. Lombardo sued the Dr. Seuss estate before the show could be presented on stage.

No subject is off-limits to the now grown-up Cindy Lou Who. Who? No, Who’s on first, but that’s another story. I digress, let’s get back to WHO’S HOLIDAY. Everyone remembers the cute little two-year-old from Whoville who caught the Grinch stealing Christmas presents from under the tree. But not everyone knows of her involvement with a certain green monster who lives in a cave. Learn why the people of Whoville exiled Cindy Lou, what happened to her green lover, why the rumble of laughter continues to flow from the Ruby Room, and what about Patti her daughter. You must attend the show to find answers to these questions and more.

Helena Cosentino stars as the outspoken, often coarse, yet uproarious Cindy Lou Who. Cosentino is superb in the role, bringing the audience to their knees with laughter, whether she is on stage or in the aisle taunting them. Cosentino is a master at making the audience feel as if they are part of the show with her body movements, voice inflictions, and well singling out numerous audience members.

WHO’S HOLIDAY runs through December 23 in the Ruby Room at Crown Center. Purchase tickets online at www.secure.padgettproductionskc.com. The lobby opens one hour before the show, and the theatre doors open one-half hour before the show. Remember this is an adult show, so leave the kids at home.

Photos courtesy of Padgett Productions

Reader Reviews