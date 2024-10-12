Review: 'Dammit, Janet' THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW is Live in Kansas City at The Grand Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Forty-nine years after Richard O’Brien wrote the book, lyrics, and music for THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW it remains a cult classic, and it has risen to a new level as Padgett Productions opens THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW LIVE in the Grand Theatre at Crown Center in Kansas City. The show opened to a raucous audience on Friday, October 4, and runs through November 2. This is not a shadow cast but is performed with a live band and live performers (they tried dead ones, but they couldn’t remember the lyrics).

Whether you have seen the show every year or this is your first time, you will always find something new and entertaining in Padgett Productions THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW LIVE. The best change in my opinion is you no longer have to sit shivering while doing “The Time Warp”. The show has moved inside, something I am very grateful for, but I’m sure the cast is even more grateful. I often worried about the performers in skimpy costumes trying to endure the below-freezing temperatures.

Nick Padgett, the Artistic Director of Padgett Productions, produced, directed, and makes a return appearance as Frank “N” Furter, the loveable transvestite alien, that even Donald Trump can’t keep behind a wall. Nick is always the ultimate showman. Nick is a two-time Tony Award-nominated, Producer, Director, Choreographer, and Actor. He currently splits his time between Kansas City, New York, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles. He is the owner of Padgett Productions, an entertainment company producing theatrical productions, concerts, and live events which is now in its 19th year.

Haley Knudsen appears as Janet and is new to the production, while Scotty Sharp returns as Brad after a two-year absence. Both did very good jobs in their respective roles, however I wish they could borrow some of the electricity that the other performers bring to the stage. Both have superb singing voices but at times during monologues, they sounded more like they were reading their lines.

Alec Bridges, who for two years appeared as Brad, returns to the production as the handyman, Riff Raff. He is outstanding in the role and has a fantastic singing voice. Jill Smith returns for her 9th time as Magenta, and last year celebrated her 100th performance in the role. Chelsea Anglemyer returns as Columbia for the 5th time and has been performing with Padgett Productions since 2018. Jill and Chelsea are fabulous in their roles.

Cameron Gunter is back for the 5th time as the “Creature of the Night”, and in my opinion is one of the best Rocky’s I have seen over the years. Other outstanding roles include Justin Moss as Eddie and Dr. Scott, Nicole Hall, Katie Pugh, Jackson Tomlin, and Jaden Lux as Phantoms. Mandy Morris opens the show as Trixie, it was a delight to see and hear her perform again. Ray Ettinger has been performing on stage for 13 years and returns to THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW as the Narrator. Ray has taught drama and studied at the Royal Shakespeare Company.

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW LIVE continues at the Grand Theatre through November 2nd. The theatre is located on the 4th floor of Crown Center and may be entered through the 3A parking level. Tickets are available at www.rockyhorrorkc.com.

Photos courtesy of Padgett Productions

