Review: BUBBLE BOY, A MUSICAL ABOUT BURSTING OUT at Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center

The regional premiere of BUBBLE BOY, A MUSICAL ABOUT BURSTING OUT opened Wednesday, October 30 at the Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center in Overland Park. Produced by Spinning Tree Theatre the 90-minute musical comedy continues a limited run through November 3.

BUBBLE BOY, with the book by Cinco Paul & Ken Daurio and music and lyrics by Cinco Paul, is directed by Michael Grayman-Parkhurst, Producing Artistic Director of Spinning Tree. Michael studied directing and producing at Princeton’s famed McCarter Theatre Center., where he was assistant director to Garry Hynes, Kent Cash, and Emily Mann. His acting credits include the Broadway national touring company’s WEST SIDE STORY, THE KING AND I, and MOMMA MIA! He is a graduate of the Cincinnati School for Creative and Performing Arts and The Boston Conservatory.

After retiring from successful performing careers in 2010 Michael and Executive Director Andrew Grayman-Parkhurst founded Spinning Tree Theatre, debuting in 2011 with MAKE ME A SONG: THE MUSIC OF William Finn. Spinning Tree was forced in its 10th anniversary season to shut down due to the 2011 pandemic. The staff, Board, and artistic team reimagined the company's future, based on an experimental 2019 production of STARLIGHT EXPRESS inclusively featuring youth with and without disabilities.

The company adapted its mission statement: Spinning Tree Theatre provides Kansas City metro area young artists of all abilities opportunities to collaborate with professional artists in creating, rehearsing, and performing plays and musicals. Additionally, this is accomplished without charging the students for the inclusive theatrical opportunities. Recently Spinning Tree has been honored by The Olivia Bloomfield Foundation and KC Current, named Organization of the Year by The Whole Person, featured on the PBS documentary “Art Moves Us”, and welcomed by Tony Award winner All Stroker with Variety KC. Spinning Tree Theatre produces four mainstage productions annually, including the Young Playwrights Festival. The Young Playwrights Festival runs from January 31 through February 2nd, 2025 and features premiere plays by Kansas City teens Gabe Baethke, Frankie Nelson, and Gigi Vollenweider. The three teens will be mentored by professional playwrights Sarah Aptilon, Frank Higgins, and Vicki Vodrey.

BUBBLE BOY, A MUSICAL ABOUT BURSTING OUT is about Jimmy Livingston, played by Joshua Johnson, a boy born without immunities who has spent his life living in a bubble, his mother, played by Frankie Nelson, and father, played by Cristian Sorto-Salinas, his only contacts. That is until he meets Chloe, played by Jordan Rosenwald, his wild attractive neighbor. When Chloe leaves town Jimmy must decide whether it’s better to live life in a bubble or confront what scares him. The 90-minute musical includes songs such as “Bubble Boy”, “It Will Be Chloe”, “There’s a Bubble Around My Heart”, and “I Stole a Bus” to name only a few.

Also appearing on stage are Nile Clipner, Abby Gongora, Cade Lowery, Makayla Manning, Caleb Mitchell, Caroline Reda, Harshil Sai Sunkara, and Bryan Swilor. Accompanying the performers are Music Director, conductor, and pianist Pamela Baskin-Watson, with Kyle Brown on drums, Kaytee Dietrich on woodwinds, Cindy Egger on guitar, Bryan Hicks on bass, and Kieran Ojakangas on cello.

BUBBLE BOY, A MUSICAL ABOUT BURSTING OUT continues through November 3. Tickets are available at https://www.simpletix.com/e/bubble-boy-tickets-175432.

Photos by Micah Thompson/Spinning Tree Theatre

