Review: MAXINE'S CHRISTMAS CAROL Opens in Kansas City at At the City Stage

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Spoiler alert: What did the iconic Maxine from MAXINE’S CHRISTMAS CAROL learn on opening night? The answer: She learned that Padget Productions has another holiday treat on its hands. MAXINE’S CHRISTMAS CAROL opened on Friday, November 29, at the City Stage inside Union Station. The musical comedy with story by Dan Taylor and music by Tracy Icenogle runs through December 22, 2024.

It’s a Christmas miracle! Doug Weaver directs MAXINE’S CHRISTMAS CAROL, the only show with a character that makes Ebenezer Scrooge look like a choir boy. I am pretty sure that Charles Dickens just rolled over in his grave. The show is filled with humor and upbeat songs that will surely find the audience erupting with laughter and stamping their toes. But be careful Maxine’s sarcastic wit will step on many toes during the 90-minute production. Did I mention there are also ghosts; the Ghost of Christmas Past, Christmas Present, and Christmas Future. From what I saw on opening night the future looks bright.

Padgett Productions, Nick Padgett Producing Artistic Director, has been in negotiations with Hallmark Cards for approximately two years to bring their ill-tempered greeting card matriarch to Kansas City the home of Hallmark Cards. Kansas City is the first city outside Branson, Missouri to host the live production. MAXINE’S CHRISTMAS CAROL ran for two years at the Andy Williams Performing Arts Center in Branson.

Cathy Barnett is Maxine marvelously recreating the role she played for two years in Branson. After watching her depiction of Maxine, audiences will see their own grandmothers in a different light. Grateful that grandma isn’t like Maxine, because who would want to marry her, and you never would have been born? Cathy has been performing on Kansas City stages for over 30 years, appearing at the New Theater & Restaurant, the Coterie Theater, the Kansas City Repertory Theatre, and the Unicorn among others.

Alec Bridges is hilarious as Maxine’s dog Floyd, of course, if my dog acted like Floyd, I’d have him fixed. Alec has been appearing on the Kansas City stages since receiving his Bachelor’s in Science and Education from UCM. He has appeared in Padgett Productions' ROCK OF AGES, EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL, THE CRAFT AN UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY, SWEENEY TODD, and ROCKY HORROR KC.

Amari Lewis, Justin Moss, Kimberly Horner, Lacy Goettling, Layne Roate, Leah Eggimann, Lean Swank-Miller, Lindsey Edwards, Ron Meyer, and Spencer Thompson make up an amazing supporting cast for MAXINE’s CHRISTMAS CAROL. Tim Braselton is the Musical Director and Emmy Hadley the Choreographer for a show that if I could put in a box and wrap it up I would gladly give it as a Christmas Present, but not the ghostly one.

MAXINE’S CHRISTMAS CAROL runs through December 22 at Union Station. To purchase tickets online go to www. PadgettProductionsKC.com.

Photos courtesy of Padgett Productions

Reader Reviews