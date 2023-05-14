Review: STEEL MAGNOLIAS at MTH Theatre

Review: IS HE DEAD at Olathe Civic Theatre AssociationPadgett Productions, best known for ROCKY HORROR and EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL, has stepped from its usual genres to inspire Kansas City audiences with the comedy-drama STEEL MAGNOLIAS, and Kansas City should be glad it has. What a fantastic show to bring to the main stage of MTH Theatre at Crown Center. STEEL MAGNOLIAS is a limited run through May 21.

The play written in 1987 by Robert Harling is the story of a group of women in a small town in Louisiana and how they bond together when one of the group faces tragedy.

Nick Padgett the Producing Artistic Director has brought together an amazingly talented performing arts company for the production. Directed by one of Kansas City's premier actors Katie Gilchrist, STEEL MAGNOLIAS will have tears running down your cheeks from the first act (laughter will do that) and through the final curtain (great acting will do that). Gilchrist draws on the massive talent of the cast to develop a stage production that I hope Padgett Productions will bring back to Kansas City in the future. From the scenery, designed by Mark Exline, the set construction by R. J. Parish and Dominic Bautista, and every other aspect of the show is of the highest quality seen in any theater.

One of my favorite characters is Annelle, masterfully played by Kimberly Horner. Horner'sReview: IS HE DEAD at Olathe Civic Theatre Association body language, facial expressions, and voice are perfect for the role, and I can't imagine anyone doing a better job. Fortunately for a reviewer, I could say the same thing about the other five cast members, but that would be redundant. She has appeared at the New Theatre and Restaurant, KC Rep, The Coterie, and Musical Theater Heritage among others.

Karen Blackmon is magnificent as Shelby, as is Jen Mays who plays her mother. Mays gives one of the best dramatic performances that has appeared on a Kansas City stage. Blackmon appeared last year in SWEENEY TODD and can be seen next spring in Nick Padgett Productions BEAUTY AND THE BEAST. Mays has appeared at the New Theatre and Restaurant, Unicorn, and Spinning Tree among others.

What can you say about Cathy Barnett, who appears as Ouiser, that hasn't already been said about her? She plays her part to perfection, keeping the audience in stitches with her comedic timing. She has appeared on numerous Kansas City stages and is the voice of "Maxine" for Hallmark Cards. She has toured nationally and internationally in Forbidden Broadway, FORBIDDEN HOLLYWOOD, and ALWAYS, PATSY KLINE.

Erica Baruth plays Clairee, a wealthy socialite and Teri Adams plays Truvy, the salon owner and hairdresser to the women who congregate in her shop on Saturdays. Both Baruth and Adams are outstanding in their respective roles. Baruth has appeared on several Kansas City stages and at the Signature Theatre in New York. Over her 30-year career, Adams has appeared on Kansas City stages, and for over a decade has been regularly on the road with the national tour of MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL.

STEEL MAGNOLIAS run through May 21. Don't let the tears running down your cheeks be from not getting tickets to see it before it closes. For tickets and information visit: PADGETTPRODUCTIONSKC.COM.

Photos courtesy of Padgett Productions.



